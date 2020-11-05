ACRE Acquires Texas-based Razberi Technologies

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACRE, a global leader providing state-of-the-art security systems, announced today the acquisition of Razberi Technologies (“Razberi”) based in Farmers Branch, Texas. This purchase will enhance ACRE’s strategic expansion plans for strengthening its video and communications business and product portfolio.

This is the latest M&A transaction since ACRE completed the acquisitions of two access control businesses – Open Options in December of 2018 and RS2 in May of 2019; both of which have continued to prosper and build ACRE’s overall market position.

Razberi will significantly increase ACRE’s position in the communications and video market, enhancing the ComNet portfolio and providing complimentary technologies to its access control brands.

Razberi, which was founded in 2011, has developed a portfolio of products that enable enterprises to deploy a simple, secure best-of-breed video surveillance system. Razberi’s open product platforms work with third-party video cameras, video management and video analytics software. In addition, Razberi provides increased cybersecurity protection and threat response times. ACRE will leverage the technology and expertise of Razberi beyond video across its access control brands for providing server builds, cybersecurity and system health monitoring.

ACRE CEO Joseph Grillo stated that this transaction will continue to expand ACRE’s competitive position in a highly fragmented market with great growth potential. “The acquisition of Razberi boosts ComNet’s reach in the communications space and enhances our product portfolio with the addition of advanced cyber security and system health monitoring technologies,” said Grillo.

“We are excited to join the ACRE organization with its strong global reach that will open new opportunities for the Razberi product range,” said Tom Galvin, Founder and Chief Product Officer, Razberi.

Tom Galvin will remain as the General Manager of the business post-acquisition and will be instrumental in integrating Razberi into ACRE.

Financial details of the transaction were not released.

About ACRE:

ACRE is a global leader in the delivery of integrated technologies and services. Since its formation in 2012, ACRE has played an instrumental role in the development and implementation of security technology initiatives on a global scale. Its Vanderbilt, ComNet, Open Options and RS2 brands deliver advanced solutions to thousands of customers around the world. Today, ACRE employs more than 325 employees in more than 25 countries. For more information, visit www.acre-co.com.

About Razberi:

Razberi makes it simple to manage and secure video surveillance and network-connected devices. Designed to meet the needs of any sized organization, Razberi’s platform offers intelligent appliances for video surveillance and IoT, automated cybersecurity, and system health monitoring software. Razberi appliances are compatible with top video management systems and many network cameras. Razberi is headquartered in Farmers Branch, TX. For more information, visit razberi.net.

