Adoption of Open Standards Critical to the Future of the Connected Home, According to New Survey

76% of service providers already use or will use the Broadband Forum’s User Services Platform (USP) by the end of 2021

Smart home devices will drive new growth in connected devices

Fragmentation seen as biggest barrier to progress but overcome by use of global standards

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–More than three out of every four (76%) broadband service providers have either started to implement the Broadband Forum’s User Services Platform (USP) or plan to do so in the next year, according to a new report out today.

Respondents to a major new study into the future of the connected home commissioned by the Broadband Forum also predicted that a big increase in the number of smart home devices installed in homes would be a key driver for the continued growth of the connected device market over the next five years. The number of installed connected devices is expected to rise by a further 70% by 2025.

The report highlighted fragmentation in both customer premises equipment (CPE) and middleware as being the biggest barriers to the growth of the connected home. As smaller, innovative firms create technological improvements, such as Wi-Fi mesh, they need to ensure their products can easily integrate with others, and service providers need to avoid being locked in to single vendor solutions.

Broadband Forum’s Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Business Development Craig Thomas said: “As the demand for connected home services continues to proliferate, service providers are playing less of a central role in the consumers’ smart homes and have instead decided to partner or concentrate on enabling third parties to play their role within a managed service offering. This has led to the fragmentation which industry wide standards play a pivotal role in combating.”

“The survey report highlights the importance of USP in ensuring service and application providers can effectively manage devices and the Wi-Fi experience to seamlessly navigate the connected home environment. With the results of this global survey, we are delighted that so many service providers across the industry recognize the benefits in utilizing or planning to deploy USP in the near future,” Mr Thomas continued.

This free to download report is a follow up to the ‘Efficient and Automated Smart Home Rollout’ report produced in association with the Broadband Forum in 2015. As then, Omdia conducted a quantitative service provider survey of over 100 representatives across 19 countries, however, for this report Omdia also added in-depth qualitative interviews with key executives from 11 service providers in Latin America, North America, Europe and China. As well as information and data from this survey and interviews, Omdia has included data from its extensive research sets across the broadband, connected and smart home industries.

The report also revealed that 75% of all broadband subscriptions on a global basis will be on tariffs with speeds of more than 100Mbps by 2025. 16% will be on speeds of 1Gbps or more and the average global download speed of over 350Mbps by 2025 as more service providers actively invest in the home network and shift their attention to addressing consumer dissatisfaction surrounding home Wi-Fi related issues. 64% of respondents advised that slow broadband speed is the most common cause of user support calls, followed by Wi-Fi device configuration/setup (40%) and broadband latency/jitter (38%).

The report highlighted that the leading problems encountered with customer’s Wi-Fi was low coverage/range, latency/jitter and slow speed and service providers’ first instinct was to provide Wi-Fi extenders to solve the problem. However, not all Wi-Fi issues can be resolved by taking this action and it can be a wasted investment for those suffering from congestion or device connectivity issues. Smart Wi-Fi is on the rise and 63% of respondents to Omdia’s Service Provider Connected Home survey expect smart Wi-Fi’s penetration in their networks to be 25% or above within three years. At Broadband World Forum last year, Broadband Forum’s Cloud CO virtual demonstration highlighted how its specifications are enabling closed loop automation of Wi-Fi in multi-vendor environments.

“The connected home has become an essential part of the broadband network and with the continued growth of connected devices and variety of applications being run, it is essential that broadband service providers have access to a high-quality and reliable network,” said Omdia’s Research Director, Service Provider Consumer Michael Philpott. “Industry standards such as Broadband Forum’s USP and open frameworks are vital to this success in order to fully equip broadband service providers to dynamically compete with global tech and consumer electronics companies.”

The evolution of the popular TR-069 (CWMP) system, USP is the standardized, interoperable platform that uses the best of open source and standards and enables faster, more efficient, and reliable monitoring, controlling, and management of the multitude of connected devices and subscriber Wi-Fi in real-time. The report also highlighted that broadband service providers seek to see continued standards work maintain customer trust, eradicate fragmentation and facilitate the development of open platforms to fully drive third party developer scale.

To read the survey report in full, visit: https://www.broadband-forum.org/the-future-telco-connected-home-download-now. The Future Telco Connected Home Survey Results Webinar will be taking place at 10am EST (4pm CET) on Wednesday 3 February. Register now for free: https://www.broadband-forum.org/meetings-and-events/the-future-telco-connected-home-survey-results-webinar.

About the Broadband Forum

Broadband Forum is the communications industry’s leading open standards development organization focused on accelerating broadband innovation, standards, and ecosystem development. Our members’ passion – delivering on the promise of broadband by enabling smarter and faster broadband networks and a thriving broadband ecosystem.

Broadband Forum is an open, non-profit industry organization composed of the industry’s leading broadband operators, vendors, thought leaders who are shaping the future of broadband, and observers who closely track our progress. Its work to date has been the foundation for broadband’s global proliferation and innovation. For example, the Forum’s flagship TR-069 CPE WAN Management Protocol has nearly 1 billion installations worldwide.

Broadband Forum’s projects span across 5G, Connected Home, Cloud, and Access. Its working groups collaborate to define best practices for global networks, enable new revenue-generating service and content delivery, establish technology migration strategies, and engineer critical device, service & development management tools in the home and business IP networking infrastructure. We develop multi-service broadband packet networking specifications addressing architecture, device and service management, software data models, interoperability and certification in the broadband market.

Our free technical reports and white papers can be found at https://www.broadband-forum.org/.

Follow us on Twitter @Broadband_Forum and LinkedIn.

For more information about the Broadband Forum, please go to https://www.broadband-forum.org or follow @Broadband_Forum on Twitter. For further information please contact Brian Dolby on +44 (0) 7899 914168 or brian.dolby@proactive-pr.com or Josh Wright on +44 (0)7795 615466 or josh.wright@proactive-pr.com.

About Omdia

Omdia is a global technology research powerhouse, established following the merger of the research division of Informa Tech and the acquired IHS Markit technology research portfolio, Ovum, Heavy Reading, and Tractica.

We combine the expertise of more than 400 analysts across the entire technology spectrum covering 150 markets and publish over 3,000 research reports annually, reaching over 14,000 subscribers, and covering thousands of technology, media, and telecommunications companies.

Our exhaustive intelligence and deep technology expertise allow us to uncover actionable insights that help our customers connect the dots in today’s constantly evolving technology environment and empower them to improve their businesses – today and tomorrow.

Learn more about Omdia

Omdia is a registered trademark of Informa PLC and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Informa PLC registered in England & Wales with number 8860726, registered office and head office 5 Howick Place, London, SW1P 1WG, UK. Copyright © 2021 Omdia. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Brian Dolby



+44 (0) 7899 914168



brian.dolby@proactive-pr.com





Josh Wright



+44 (0)7795 615466



josh.wright@proactive-pr.com