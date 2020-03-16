Agilent Introduces CrossLab Connect Services for Lab-wide Asset Monitoring

Enhanced digital strategy increases lab efficiencies and productivity

SANTA CLARA, Calif–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today an extension to its digital lab capabilities with Agilent CrossLab Asset Monitoring, an advanced service for laboratories seeking increased visibility and control over operations.

Today organizations struggle optimizing laboratory operation and asset management. Across large instrument fleets it has been difficult measuring productivity and effective capacity, resulting in unnecessary capital purchases, misallocation of lab space, unmet cost management initiatives, and reduced throughput.

CrossLab Asset Monitoring, part of the CrossLab Connect suite, measures and provides visibility into lab-wide instrument usage. Accurate asset utilization provides the missing data needed to support cost and productivity improvement initiatives.

“CrossLab Asset Monitoring is a truly lab-wide application,” said David Heiger, Ph.D., associate vice president of Marketing, Agilent CrossLab Group. “It provides our customers valuable insights to identify and correct workflow bottlenecks and optimize lab resources.”

“Agilent is at the forefront of applying IoT and insight analytics technologies to lab operations with this new service,” Heiger added.

Agilent CrossLab Asset Monitoring securely measures how labs use assets of virtually every type, from any supplier. The service integrates Agilent’s lab-wide sensor technology and data analytics platform to provide unparalleled breadth of monitoring and reporting accuracy, enabling lab management to make confident, fact-based decisions.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. Now in its 20th year as an independent company delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.16 billion in fiscal 2019 and employs 16,300 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contacts

Naomi Goumillout



Agilent Technologies



+1.781.266.2819



naomi.goumillout@agilent.com