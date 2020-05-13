Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Gaming Software Market 2020-2024 | Growing Popularity of eSports to Boost Growth | Technavio
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GamingSoftwareMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the gaming software market and it is poised to grow by USD 65.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Activision Blizzard Inc., AT&T Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., Sony Corp., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Ubisoft Entertainment are some of the major market participants. The growing popularity of eSports will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing popularity of eSports has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Gaming Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Gaming Software Market is segmented as below:
-
Type
- Mobile Games
- Console Games
- PC Games
-
Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Gaming Software Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gaming software market report covers the following areas:
- Gaming Software Market Size
- Gaming Software Market Trends
- Gaming Software Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies improvements in gaming engines as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming software market growth during the next few years.
Gaming Software Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the gaming software market, including some of the vendors such as Activision Blizzard Inc., AT&T Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., Sony Corp., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Ubisoft Entertainment. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gaming software market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Gaming Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gaming software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gaming software market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming software market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Mobile games – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Console games – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- PC games – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Activision Blizzard Inc.
- AT&T Inc.
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nintendo Co. Ltd.
- Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Ubisoft Entertainment
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
