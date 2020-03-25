Asavie Delivers Initiative to Support Secure Distance Learning for Schools During COVID-19 Pandemic

Available for all qualified public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asavie, a leader in secure Enterprise Mobility and IoT Connectivity services is proud to support AT&T’s initiative to provide qualified schools with a way to save on unlimited wireless broadband connectivity for students to enable secure remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through May 22nd, qualified schools activating new lines on qualified data-only plans for school-issued tablets, 4G LTE-enabled laptops and hotspot devices will get AT&T’s wireless data service at no cost for 60 days.1

In addition to providing Internet access, the initiative delivers online security ensuring safe distance learning for students. Schools understand the need to protect their students which is why AT&T is also making the Asavie powered AccessMyLANTM for the qualified lines available at no cost for 60 days.1 This service allows school administrators to manage the internet sites their students can access to help protect them from unsafe content and also to block malicious sites, malware and hacking attempts.

“ As schools respond to COVID-19 and plan for a new phase of distance learning, we need to ensure all students have Internet access to connect with their teachers and participate with their peers,” said Ralph Shaw, CEO of Asavie “ Schools know they need to protect their students while online – which is why the Asavie powered AccessMyLAN security offering is so important for the delivery of a highly secure internet experience. This initiative offers a digitally secure environment, where we can safely bring all students online, so they can engage with others and continue to learn during this very challenging time.”

AccessMyLAN is a mobile security and management service that is CIPA-compliant for all mobile devices. It ensures distance learning is safe for students by:

Preventing access by minors to inappropriate matter on the Internet

Blocking malware and phishing attempts from disreputable sources

Protecting measures are tied to SIM so that even if inserted in different device, all security policies are still enforced

1 After 22GB, AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy. Offer limited to select data plans and may be used for educational purposes only. Receive bill credits for data plan (min. $50/mo.; max credit $100) and AccessMyLAN svc (min. $9.99/mo.; max credit $19.98) for 60 days. Restrictions apply. More details are available here.

About Asavie

Asavie develops and supplies the AT&T AccessMyLAN for distribution by AT&T. Asavie’s on-demand mobility and IoT services deliver increased productivity, actionable insights and enhanced security for the digital business. Asavie’s cloud-native platform provides software distributed edges that unify visibility and control across all mobile and IoT endpoints. Strategic distribution and technology partners include AT&T, AWS, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, O2, Singtel, Telefonica, Verizon and Vodafone. Asavie is an ISO27001 certified company. www.asavie.com , follow @Asavie on twitter.

