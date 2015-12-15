Ayla Networks Announces New Fast Track IoT Program

Helps OEMs get to market 5X faster with turnkey firmware, mobile apps and pre-integrated voice control

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT—Ayla Networks, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) platform and solutions for consumer brands and service providers, announced general availability of its Fast Track program, aimed at simplifying IoT projects to help OEMs launch new connected products in a fraction of time. The Fast Track offering—which combines hardware, software and services—has been successfully tested and validated with multiple real-world customers during the past year.

“Ayla has long excelled at catalyzing the creation and adoption of connected solutions in the marketplace,” said Prashanth Shetty, vice president of marketing for Ayla Networks. “With Fast Track, a first-of-its-kind turnkey solution that mitigates risk in IoT projects affordably and efficiently, brand OEMs can stay focused on their business—while being assured of flawless connected product rollouts able to deliver transformative consumer experiences.”

Fast Track Speeds Time to Market for Smart, Connected Products

Fast Track arose from Ayla Networks’ recognition that the complexity of selecting hardware modules, developing firmware and customizing mobile apps was hindering or delaying OEMs’ IoT projects. Ayla created a framework to standardize these three activities, thus minimizing OEMs’ custom development while enabling seamless, rapid new product launches.

Ayla partnered with LEEDARSON, a major global provider of IoT hardware solutions, to develop a purpose-built pre-integrated module with built-in firmware to address the needs of the consumer brands market.

The key components of the Fast Track program include:

Highly secure firmware, built for flexibility to power a range of smart home devices

A pre-built mobile app optimized for great consumer experiences, including simple onboarding, reliable control, and flexible rules and schedules

A purpose-built connectivity module from Ayla’s vast partner ecosystem, enabling brands to integrate, test and manufacture high-quality connected devices at scale

Market-ready pre-integrated white-label smart-home products (e.g., light bulbs, plugs, switches, air-quality monitors) available through a network of original device manufacturers (ODMs)

The Ayla Fast Track program also gives OEMs access to pre-integrated services, such as voice control, that they can build into their connected products.

Early Customers Validate the Fast Track Benefits

Ayla Networks launched an early version of Fast Track to a handful of test customers in the smart-home market, including manufacturers of electrical, lighting and home appliances. Adoption of the Fast Track model has already created early success stories.

For example, a large North American retailer leveraged Fast Track to launch a new line of connected bulbs, plugs and power strips in half the estimated time. Another home appliance manufacturer of air purifier products was able to develop a new connected version of its residential device by adopting the Fast Track firmware and mobile app at 40% less cost compared to a custom-build option.

Several other home appliance makers are in early stages of testing Fast Track with the goal of going live in 2021. The program also includes development standards, testing, security, performance management, voice-enablement and other services to ensure the highest quality and reliability.

“As the industry matures, consolidates and drives toward simplified, more secure user experiences, the use of industry-standard models like Fast Track will help accelerate growth of the industry and benefit the consumer globally,” said John E. Osborne II, president of LEEDARSON North America.

Fast Track is available today for most smart home products. For more information visit aylanetworks.com or email info@aylanetworks.com.

