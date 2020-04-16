BittWare Introduces New TeraBox FPGA Accelerated Edge Server

CONCORD, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bittware—BittWare, a Molex company, a leading supplier of enterprise-class FPGA accelerator products, is pleased to introduce the all new TeraBox™ 200DE edge server. Building upon the success of our market-leading range of TeraBox servers for the data center, the TeraBox 200DE enables world-class FPGA acceleration to be deployed in the more challenging, harsh environments demanded of edge applications. The 200DE is a small footprint, 2U short-depth server based on the new DELL PowerEdge™ XE2420. It can be populated with a range of BittWare accelerator products featuring the latest FPGAs from Achronix, Intel and Xilinx to support the increasingly complex demands of highly specialized workloads such as 5G, NFV, Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning Inference.

“Deploying high performance FPGA-based solutions at the edge has been difficult for customers due to the lack of Enterprise-class edge server platforms from tier one suppliers,” said Craig Petrie, VP Marketing at BittWare. “Size, weight, power and environmental requirements are often non-trivial. Customers have typically had to design their own custom platforms or work with suppliers who struggle to cope with qualification, support and full lifecycle management. Working with Dell OEM for many years, we learned about the PowerEdge™ XE2420 and jumped at the chance to qualify our latest generation of FPGA accelerators. The combination has resulted in the TeraBox 200DE, the first enterprise-class FPGA edge server purpose-built for harsh environments and complex, compute-intensive workloads.”

BittWare’s TeraBox range of certified server platforms feature the latest FPGA accelerators enabling customers to develop and deploy quicker with reduced risk and cost. Key features of the 200DE include:

2U short depth rack server

Two 2 nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors

Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors Tested to Network Equipment-Building System (NEBS) guidelines

Extended operating temperature (5C – 40C)

Optional filtered bezel to guard against dust

Front accessible and cold-aisle serviceable for easy maintenance

Support for two FHFL PCIe accelerator cards

Choice of FPGA accelerator featuring Achronix, Intel or Xilinx FPGAs: S7t-VG6 featuring Achronix Speedster7t FPGA and 400GbE network I/O 520N-MX featuring Intel Stratix 10 MX with 16GB HBM2 memory XUP-P3Rfeaturing Xilinx UltraScale+ FPGA, 4x 100GbE network I/O with advanced clock synchronization and trigger capabilities

Additional FPGA expansion capabilities using BittWare’s M.2, U.2 and EDSFF products

Comprehensive 3 year warranty covering server and FPGA hardware

Orderable from BittWare, or direct from DELL Technologies

A new webinar detailing the BittWare TeraBox™ philosophy, market trends, case studies and flagship products is available at www.BittWare.com

About BittWare

BittWare, a Molex company, provides enterprise-class compute, network, storage and sensor processing accelerator products featuring Achronix, Intel and Xilinx FPGA technology. These programable products dramatically increase application performance and energy-efficiency while reducing total cost of ownership. BittWare, with 30 years experience developing FPGA accelerators, is the only FPGA vendor-agnostic supplier of critical mass able to address enterprise-class qualification, validation, lifecycle and support requirements for customers deploying FPGA accelerators in high volumes.

About Molex:

Molex makes a connected world possible by enabling technology that transforms the future and improves lives. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full range of connectivity products, services and solutions for markets that include data communications, medical, industrial, automotive and consumer electronics. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

Molex is a registered trademark of Molex, LLC in the United States of America and may be registered in other countries; all other trademarks listed herein belong to their respective owners.

