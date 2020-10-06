Blocklete Games – Turner Sports’ Blockchain Sports Gaming Experience – Accepts Cryptocurrency for Payments Through BitPay

First Game Designed for the Blockchain for Golf

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BitPay, the world’s largest world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced Blocklete Games – Turner Sports’ innovative sports videogaming experience built on blockchain – is accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Blocklete Games’ Blocklete Golf is the first blockchain based digital golf game and is built on the Ethereum network enabling players to buy and sell digital golfers, play in tournaments and win real money. Players collect, train, trade and compete with unique digital athletes called “Blockletes” to earn cash prizes and bragging rights.

“BitPay continues to see strong demand from leading online game makers to accept cryptocurrency as a fast, secure and modern method of payment,” said Bill Zielke, Chief Marketing Officer with BitPay. “We believe Blocklete Golf will have strong appeal to the cryptocurrency community and see Turner Sports’ introduction of Blocklete Games as a bold and innovative move embracing new era technology.”

BitPay will enable users to make payments using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, XRP and ETH, as well as four dollar-pegged stablecoins, USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD for Blocklete Golf. The addition of cryptocurrency as an alternative to traditional payment methods will attract new buyers who prefer to pay using cryptocurrency, reduce high credit card fees and nearly eliminate fraud chargebacks.

“With Blocklete Games, we see a transformational opportunity to give fans more control over the videogaming experience by reversing the conventional power dynamic between player and publisher,” said Yang Adija, Vice President, Business Operations and Strategy, Turner Sports. “Our service leverages the blockchain such that anyone can play personalized sports games with their friends, with the potential to own the value created by the effort they put into their Blocklete digital athlete within the game. BitPay helps broaden the reach of that opportunity, making it accessible to even more players by enabling them to use cryptocurrencies as a payment method.”

The ability to accept cryptocurrency expands Blocklete Games’ reach to markets where accepting credit cards may not be practical. As a push transaction, the user sends the exact amount of cryptocurrency needed to satisfy the purchase amount. This eliminates traditional fraud and identity theft risks associated with credit cards.

BitPay is a pioneer and leader in global blockchain payments. The Company’s suite of products enable businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments globally for ecommerce goods and services or cross border transactions while receiving settlements in fiat currency. Using BitPay, Blocklete Games receives settlement the next business day directly to its bank account in US Dollars. As a result, there is no cryptocurrency price volatility or risk to the company. Unlike the high cost of credit cards, BitPay charges 1% to approve the cryptocurrency transaction and manage settlement. BitPay enables transactions from any computer or mobile device making it convenient for Blocklete Games’ customers.

About Turner Sports



Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia, is an industry leader in the delivery of premium sports content across all platforms, widely recognized for its long-standing partnerships with the NBA, Major League Baseball and NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. The Turner Sports portfolio includes two of the hottest digital destinations for young sports fans in Bleacher Report and House of Highlights, along with the B/R Live streaming platform and ELEAGUE, a leading gaming and esports entertainment brand. Turner Sports co-manages NBA Digital – comprised of NBA TV, NBA.com, NBA LEAGUE Pass, the NBA App and NBAGLEAGUE.com – as well as NCAA.com and the NCAA March Madness Live suite of products.

About BitPay



Founded in 2011, BitPay pioneered blockchain payment processing with the mission of transforming how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate transaction fraud, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

The BitPay Card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank (Member FDIC) pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. “Metropolitan Commercial Bank” and “Metropolitan” are registered trademarks of Metropolitan Commercial Bank ©2014. Use of the Card is subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable Cardholder Agreement and fee schedule, if any.

