Bragg Gaming Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Shareholders vote strongly in favour of all motions brought forward

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global B2B gaming technology provider Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) (“Bragg” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the voting results from the annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today.

All nominees set forth in the Company’s management information circular dated March 26, 2021 (the “Circular“) were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

NOMINEE NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Paul Pathak 24,000,412 78,520 99.67% 0.33% Richard Carter 20,028,079 4,050,853 83.18% 16.82% Adam Arviv 20,030,304 4,048,628 83.19% 16.81% Rob Godfrey 24,003,482 75,450 99.69% 0.31% Matevž Mazij 24,047,227 31,705 99.87% 0.13% Paul Godfrey 24,002,682 76,250 99.68% 0.32%

The Circular also sought approval for: (i) the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company and authorization for the directors to approve their remuneration; (ii) adopting a special resolution authorizing the board of directors of the Company to effect, at their discretion, a consolidation of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (“Common Shares“) at a range of ratios up to one (1) share for fifteen (15) shares, to be effective on a date in the future that may be determined by the board of directors of the Company in their sole discretion, as more particularly described in the Circular (“Consolidation“); and (iii) the approval of the Company’s amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan, as more particularly described in the Circular.

The results of the shareholder votes of these items are set out below:

MOTION NUMBER OF SHARES FOR PERCENTAGE OF VOTES FOR Appointment of Auditors 45,203,551 99.94% Consolidation Resolution 23,498,253 97.59% Incentive Plan Resolution 18,043,453 74.93%

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a global B2B gaming technology provider. Since its inception in 2012, Bragg has developed, produced, marketed and licensed fully integrated solutions to more than 125 gaming and casino operators worldwide.

