Broadcasters Mark Beginning of NEXTGEN TV Era in Las Vegas With Launch of ATSC 3.0 Service, as Industry “Progress Report” Shows Growing Momentum for New Television Technology

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Just as four broadcasters launch NEXTGEN TV service in the Las Vegas market, the Advanced Television Systems Committee is showcasing more than 80 NEXTGEN TV product and technology highlights in a new “Spring 2020 Progress Report” on its newly-launched “Spotlight ATSC 3.0” web page.

“Today marks another milestone in the advance to NEXTGEN TV, with ATSC 3.0 service launching in the Las Vegas market. ATSC congratulates Sinclair, Nexstar and E.W. Scripps for this achievement, which ushers in a new era in broadcast technology in Nevada. Now that consumers are able to purchase the first NEXTGEN TV receivers, it’s gratifying to see more broadcasters make investments to bring NEXTGEN TV to their viewers. And the television technology industry is strongly endorsing efforts like today’s Las Vegas service launch, and similar broadcasts underway now in Phoenix, Boise, Portland, Santa Barbara, Orlando, and Dallas. Additional stations are coming soon to Portland, Ore. and broadcasters in Pittsburgh, Pa. are now readying broadcasts that are expected to start later this year,” said Madeleine Noland, President of ATSC.

ATSC 3.0 Progress Report

The ATSC 3.0 “Progress Report” (available on ATSC.org) features scores of industry highlights organized into nine categories.

“As the standards organization that created ATSC 3.0, we are proud to showcase the substantial efforts underway by more than four dozen companies to support local broadcasters. From transmission equipment to new signal management products and services, to new receivers for consumers, we’re pleased to showcase the latest developments in the Spring 2020 Progress Report on ATSC 3.0 that is available for free on our website,” explained Noland.

Since first launching two weeks ago in conjunction with the NAB Show Express, more than 2,000 unique visitors have reviewed submissions from ATSC member companies. The Progress Report is expected to remain available throughout the summer, as more stations initiate service.

“Whether its new equipment, services, or learning opportunities, stakeholders are very interested in ATSC 3.0 – the technology that powers NEXTGEN TV and what will bring together over-the-air broadcasting with over-the-top choices for viewers. ATSC 3.0 represents a gigantic leap in functionality, with its Internet Protocol backbone and flexibility to offer 4K Ultra HDTV, High Dynamic Range, immersive audio, more robust signal delivery, and new ‘broadcast internet’ capabilities,” Noland said.

About ATSC:

The Advanced Television Systems Committee is defining the future of television with the ATSC 3.0 next-generation broadcast standard. ATSC is an international, non-profit organization developing voluntary standards for digital television. ATSC’s 130-plus member organizations represent the broadcast, broadcast equipment, motion picture, consumer electronics, computer, cable, satellite, and semiconductor industries. For more information visit www.atsc.org.

