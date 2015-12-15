Calabrio Announces Calabrio Launch: QM Connector on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Customers using Calabrio Quality Management and Salesforce Service Cloud can connect platforms to access and evaluate critical customer-agent interactions

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCaaS–Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, today announced that the Calabrio Launch: QM Connector is now available on the Salesforce AppExchange, integrating Salesforce Service Cloud and Calabrio Quality Management (QM), part of the Calabrio ONE workforce engagement management suite.

With the QM Connector, agents, supervisors and managers managing customer interactions within Service Cloud can gain a more holistic view of the customer by quickly accessing and reviewing related interaction records from Calabrio Quality Management, including call recordings, text transcriptions and screen recordings through the simple push of a button.

For agents, the QM Connector supports fast access to a customer’s call recording history for self-review and improvement. For supervisors and managers, the one-click integration can help enhance productivity as it offers an efficient and insightful way to review recordings for quality management, supporting more informed agent performance reviews. The QM Connector for Salesforce reduces the need for custom integration, and, since recordings are played back within Calabrio ONE, security and compliance of all records and recordings is maintained.

“Contact centers strive to create a 360-degree view of their customers, but insights and records may exist across siloed platforms,” said Ross Daniels, vice president, global partners at Calabrio. “By creating a native connection point between the Service Cloud and Calabrio Quality Management, we reduce time spent searching for recordings and provide a simpler way for agents and managers to leverage these important interactions for enhanced agent coaching, customer service operations, and overall agent and customer satisfaction.”

Built on the Salesforce Platform, the Calabrio Launch: QM Connector is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FMnSdUAL

“Calabrio is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power service transformation for customers by providing a more holistic view of the customer,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success.”

