caresyntax Launches RESTART Program to Support Surgeons and Hospitals Ramp Up Elective Surgeries

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–caresyntax, a pioneer in surgical automation, analytics and AI, has launched its RESTART program, a multi-faceted, multi-channel effort to support surgical leaders and hospital executives as they restart and ramp-up elective surgeries. The RESTART program intends to equip surgical leaders with the operational guidance to resume elective surgeries canceled or deferred due to COVID-19, in line with guidance from nonprofit leaders like the American College of Surgeons and the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN). At the heart of the program is the RESTART Playbook, a detailed plan built on advanced, patented analytic tools and customized for each hospital or ambulatory surgery center (ASC).

caresyntax is proud to make the RESTART program available through the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition. The coalition, led by Dr. John Halamka and Jay Schnitzer, is a private-sector led response that brings together healthcare organizations, technology firms, nonprofits, and academia. Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers may request their own RESTART Playbook here. In the first week alone, over 500 hospitals and ASCs across 47 states completed the simple questionnaire and requested a customized RESTART Playbook.

caresyntax is also pleased to make its Periop Insight platform available free of charge to hospitals and ASCs as part of the RESTART Program. Facilities that provide additional historical and current surgical case data may use Periop Insight to significantly refine their Playbook and track and manage their performance as they ramp-up. As the exclusive analytics partner of AORN, caresyntax provides the industry standard tools for measuring and benchmarking perioperative performance to health systems, hospitals, and ASCs of all sizes and types.

In addition to directly supporting providers, caresyntax will make the insights gained on restarting surgery available through the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition to inform government leaders, policymakers, and industry partners as the United States works through the complex process of resuming elective surgeries.

“caresyntax is committed to supporting health systems, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers navigate the challenges in restarting and ramping up to ensure elective surgeries are completed safely and efficiently,” said Dennis Kogan, Founder and CEO of caresyntax. “We are proud to collaborate with all of our industry partners in launching the Caresyntax RESTART program to assist perioperative leaders in overcoming this unprecedented challenge. Following the successful launch in the U.S., we intend to expand the program globally with the help of our partners in Europe and Asia Pacific. With our long-term insurance and medical technology partners, we are committed to supporting frontline physicians, nurses, technicians, and executive and support teams because we know that every day a surgery is delayed, conditions become more complex and patients’ lives are impacted.”

caresyntax is working to make mission-critical health care settings such as surgery, interventional radiology and obstetrics smarter and safer. The company’s proprietary solutions leverage IoT, analytics and AI technologies to automate clinical and operational decision support for surgical teams, and support all outcome contributors in the delivery and management of risk-bearing contracts. By integrating data from medical devices, electronic health records, and other sources inside the OR into a unified data platform, caresyntax helps caregivers better identify and manage risk, increase workflow efficiency, reduce surgical variability and improve operational or clinical outcomes at the point of care. Today, caresyntax technologies are used in more than 7,000 operating rooms worldwide, and support surgical teams in over 10 million procedures per year.

