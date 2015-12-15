Chemours Selects OneStream Software to Streamline Complex Finance Operations

Global Chemical Company Replaces Oracle Hyperion Suite with the Intelligent Finance Platform

ROCHESTER, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Chemours Company, a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions, has selected corporate performance management (CPM) vendor OneStream Software to modernize the company’s finance operations. Chemours will replace Oracle Hyperion Financial Management (HFM), Financial Data Quality Management (FDM), Account Reconciliation Cloud Solution (ARCS), and Excel spreadsheets with the OneStream platform to streamline financial consolidation and account reconciliations.

With 30 manufacturing sites serving customers in over 120 countries, the global chemistry company required an established CPM solution with powerful integration capabilities. Chemours had a goal of consolidating disparate finance tools and spreadsheets into a single platform to improve time and costs around financial consolidation, reporting and analysis.

“It became clear our legacy consolidation and reporting applications were no longer capable of handling our increasingly complex needs,” said Brian Erdman, Accounting Manager, Chemours. “After conversations with multiple OneStream customers we quickly understood the value of the platform and its proven performance of optimizing finance processes and operations.”

Chemours was impressed by the candid feedback and OneStream’s track record of customer success. Another driving force behind the company’s decision was the ability to automate data loads from SAP into a single application. The OneStream MarketPlace of downloadable solutions also aligned with the company’s goal of unifying finance operations in a manner that is scalable and easy to maintain.

“We are proud to have been selected by Chemours and are excited about the intelligent finance strategy we’ve developed together to target their sophisticated finance and operational needs,” said Mike Cloud, Northeast Sales Manager, OneStream Software. “We wanted to provide Chemours with full transparency and encouraged them to check-in with companies on our reference list. As a result, Chemours has built multi-threaded relationships across our community and gained the confidence and assurances that OneStream is the proven CPM platform for complex global organizations.”

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration, and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining and oil and gas. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Nafion™, Krytox™, Teflon™, and Viton™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 6,500 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,300 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investor KKR. With over 650 customers, 200 partners and over 700 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success.

