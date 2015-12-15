CI Security Adds Chief Revenue Officer & Vice President of Security Operations to Fuel Growth

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—CI Security®, a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services provider specializing in protecting the networks of organizations and critical infrastructure, today announced the addition of Steve Sedlock as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and the promotion of Kristoffer Turner to Vice President of Security Operations for the Critical Insight™ Security Operations Centers.

“CI Security is quickly becoming the go-to resource for cyber security services and solutions in the market. With the addition of Steve Sedlock and the promotion of Kristoffer Turner, we are investing to enhance a world-class executive team,” said Garrett Silver, CEO of CI Security. “In 2020, CI saw impressive growth as customers responded to the Critical Insight Security Program, that includes packaged offerings to better fit customer needs. Kristoffer was instrumental in answering customer demand and Steve will be crucial in expanding our reach as we bring our solutions to so many that need them.”

As CRO, Sedlock will fuel the company’s next stage of growth by leading the company’s sales, marketing, customer support, and partnerships. Sedlock’s history working in healthcare and the public sector, as well as his achievements creating massive growth, made him the right fit for CI.

Sedlock most recently was the Chief Growth Officer for EPSi, a leading provider of financial decision support, budgeting and planning solutions for the healthcare industry. Sedlock led a successful growth strategy at EPSi and he also held executive positions at Mediware Information Systems (now WellSky), Alteer Corporation, and Axolotl Corp., while consistently driving sales and improving operational efficiency.

As VP of Security Operations, Kristoffer Turner will manage the company’s growing 24/7 security operations centers (SOC), which are at the helm of defending and monitoring CI Security’s customer base, as well as the teams that oversee CI’s IT platforms and provision customer solutions. Turner exemplifies CI’s success in growing cyber security analyst talent and promoting from within.

“I’m proud to be leading a mission-driven team that hunts for threats around-the-clock to catch cyber criminals,” said Kristoffer Turner, VP of Security Operations for CI Security. “As threat actors get smarter, we get better. We monitor cloud environments, physical environments, O365, IoT, and endpoints. We’re building the best security team amplified by great technology to make sure our customers have the best defense.”

Turner started at CI three-and-a-half years ago as a security analyst and rose quickly, first as a manager and then as the SOC leader. He led the opening of CI’s second SOC in Ellensburg, Washington, and was instrumental in creating Managed Detection and Response for Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Environments.

The two additions to the CI leadership team position the company for significant growth this year.

About CI Security

CI Security provides Managed Detection Response services, combining purpose-built technology with expert security analysts to perform full-cycle threat detection, investigation, response, and recovery. CI Security is focused on defending critical systems in healthcare, the public sector, and other industries. CI Security helps customers gain critical insight into their security posture through the MDR platform and Information Security consulting services. Find out more at https://ci.security.

