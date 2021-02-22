Come Grow with Mouser Electronics, Now Hiring Full-Time Employees in Mansfield

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NowHiring—Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader empowering innovation, is also empowering the North Texas job market. With continuous business growth, Mouser is currently boosting its workforce by adding more full-time employees at its global headquarters and distribution center in Mansfield, Texas. Mouser is Mansfield’s largest private employer. To learn more, visit https://www.mouserjobs.com/.





Mouser is renowned for new product introductions with a focus on delivering best-in-class service to its more than 630,000 customers worldwide. With 27 global offices, Mouser currently has over 2,550 employees across three continents — including approximately 1,800 people in Mansfield. Employees enjoy competitive pay and excellent benefits, including medical, dental, vision plans, along with paid holidays and paid vacation, a 401(k) company match, educational assistance and other perks.

“The electronic component industry is experiencing strong growth due to the increased global demand for electronics, especially in automotive, industrial and IoT applications and smart technologies,” said Tracey Mellenthin, Vice President of Human Resources for Mouser Electronics. “As an essential business and global leader in the distribution of electronic components, Mouser continues to expand and we are looking for more talented individuals to join our team and have a career with us.”

The distributor’s 78-acre campus in Mansfield includes a new Customer Service Center — a two-story, 50,000-square-foot building that opened in 2020. The building features state-of-the-art amenities, inside and outside eating areas and a large parking expansion. Additionally in 2020, Mouser completed another large expansion on its massive distribution center, which handles a vast inventory of more than 1.1 million unique product SKUs for over 1,100 manufacturer brands. Processing tens of thousands of orders weekly, Mouser employees are utilizing state-of-the-art automated equipment to handle and ship orders with exceptional efficiency and accuracy.

As an added benefit for employees and their spouses, Mouser offers an onsite fitness center and health clinic, testaments to how the company’s leadership supports its employees. The clinic offers expedited medical attention, pharmacy services, and lower costs for employees who may otherwise need to schedule a doctor’s visit off-site.

The job openings are a result of the company’s continuous growth. The company’s immediate need is for stock control associates, warehouse supervisors, customer service and sales representatives, developers and other positions. Job seekers may start by completing an online application. To learn more and to apply online, visit https://www.mouserjobs.com/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/pressroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

