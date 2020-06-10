Cypress Ships its One Billionth USB-C® Device

World’s #1 USB-C® Provider Achieves Milestone with Solutions for a Wide Range of Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cypress, an Infineon Technologies Company, today announced that in less than five years, the company has achieved a landmark milestone by shipping its one billionth USB-C® device. As the leading provider of USB-C technology, Cypress’ leadership position spans a wide range of markets with its controllers used within mobile, computing, and power applications.





Cypress offers the industry’s most complete portfolio of USB solutions, including device controllers, embedded hosts, hubs, application-specific bridges, and transceivers. Cypress’ EZ-PD™ portfolio was the first in the industry to support the latest USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.0 specification, which enables more robust end-to-end power delivery and charging solutions for laptop and mobile devices. Cypress also offers AEC-Q100 certified versions of its controllers for automotive-grade performance.

“We’re seeing a rapid adoption of USB-C in mobile and computing devices and a growing movement towards establishing a universal charger using the USB-C connector,” said Ajay Srikrishna, senior vice president of Cypress’ Wired Connectivity Business Unit. “One example is the European Parliament’s recent vote to establish a common charging standard for all mobile phones and portable devices sold in Europe. We anticipate the standardization of USB-C chargers to expand beyond mobile devices in the future. This common charger movement and the emerging USB-C adoption in automobiles will provide tremendous growth potential for us in the next few years.”

“We congratulate Cypress for reaching this landmark achievement of one billion USB-C devices shipped,” said Jeff Ravencraft, President and COO of USB Implementers Forum. “The USB-C market is growing rapidly and gaining momentum with tremendous opportunities in a variety of applications, which is a testament to the success of the USB-C cable and connector’s unmatched capabilities in supporting both performance and charging.”

USB-C is also gaining rapid support with top-tier electronics manufacturers by enabling slim industrial designs, easy-to-use connectors and cables, as well as its flexibility to transmit multiple data protocols including USB4™, Thunderbolt, HDMI, and simultaneously provide up to 100 Watts of power via USB PD. USB-C is a cost-effective universal power connector for both the consumer and the manufacturer and dramatically reduces e-waste produced by the more than one million tons of proprietary chargers that get shipped each year.

“We commend Cypress on this impressive milestone, but it also shouldn’t come as a surprise,” said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. “Cypress’ USB-C solutions are among the most versatile options available providing the flexibility and programmability to meet the needs of a wide range of power applications. That is also the reason Anker trusts Cypress USB-C technology to build the leading products our customers expect.”

“The ability to standardize on USB-C as a universal cable provides numerous benefits for consumers,” said Max Lo, CEO at Lintes. “We value the flexibility of Cypress’s USB-C solutions that keep pace with the USB-C and Power Delivery standard changes. The programmability of Cypress’ EMCA solutions always provides us with a first-to-market advantage.”

“Docking stations encapsulate the one-cable value proposition of USB-C by combining all peripheral connections of a notebook PC into a single USB-C cable” said Dr. Keven Peng, Senior Director EE Department | CE R&D Division | Digital Electronics BG, at Quanta Storage Inc. “Such cable consolidation creates enormous design complexity for a docking station and Cypress provides a powerful development platform that saves a lot of design effort. The powerful reference design, with certified hardware and software components, ensure our products’ success in time to market, and also provides an excellent tool to customize and differentiate products from the rest of the market.”

