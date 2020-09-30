DC BLOX Empowers Huntsville, AL, with Newly Available, High-Speed Metro Fiber Network

Network Facilitates Private, Metro-Wide Access from Huntsville Business Locations to DC BLOX’s Regional Network and Data Centers in the Southeast

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DC BLOX, a provider of multi-tenant data centers that deliver the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today’s digital business, announces that its new Metro Fiber Network in Huntsville, Alabama, is now available and ready for service. This network, achieved in partnership with Huntsville Utilities, leverages their extensive dark fiber infrastructure to provide connectivity to a vast majority of local organizations. The DC BLOX Metro Fiber Network serves as core infrastructure for Huntsville, enabling businesses and government agencies to fulfill their digital goals with enhanced connectivity, security, speed and geographic reach.

“Huntsville Utilities constructed a robust fiber-optic network to move our community forward,” said Wes Kelley, President and CEO of Huntsville Utilities. “It not only serves existing utility and municipal needs; it is a catalyst for innovative partners like DC BLOX, who provide cutting-edge solutions for Huntsville’s job creators. We are excited to watch as our infrastructure is paired with great services that make our community stronger.”

Businesses and government agencies and contractors in Huntsville are implementing increasingly distributed IT environments to cater to growing digital transformation needs, meet evolving customer demands and achieve a competitive advantage. To ensure success, many now require experienced partners that can provide the necessary infrastructure and expertise to rapidly connect local systems, private and public clouds, mobile apps, IoT devices, supply chain partners and a host of other platforms.

By connecting local businesses to DC BLOX’s high-speed, private regional network; secure and resilient data centers; and robust connectivity ecosystem, this new Metro Fiber Network allows agile and flexible access to critical infrastructure and enables global data transport through built-in carriers, Internet exchanges and public cloud providers.

DC BLOX is the only multi-tenant data center operator in Alabama that has received Uptime Institute’s Tier III certifications for Design and Constructed Facility (achieved for its Birmingham facility). This ensures that tenants have the reliability, availability and performance required for their business-critical equipment. Access to the company’s secure, reliable data centers with global data connectivity options gives Huntsville businesses an advantage in implementing their digital platforms. As a strategic partner, DC BLOX’s connected data centers can seamlessly empower hybrid IT, disaster recovery and local large-scale data storage solutions.

“DC BLOX is excited to offer Huntsville businesses and government agencies this core network infrastructure to better serve their customers, improve operational efficiencies and increase their competitiveness,” comments Jeff Wabik, Chief Strategy and Connectivity Officer for DC BLOX. “Data is the currency of the 21st century, and enabling local access to our global data ecosystem is central to DC BLOX’s core commitment to serving locally and connecting globally.”

To learn more about DC BLOX, please visit www.dcblox.com.

About DC BLOX

DC BLOX owns and operates interconnected multi-tenant data centers that deliver the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today’s digital business. DC BLOX’s private network fabric and robust connectivity ecosystem enable access to built-in carriers, Internet exchanges, public cloud providers, and DC BLOX data centers to businesses across the Southeast. DC BLOX’s data centers are located in Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL; Huntsville, AL; and Chattanooga, TN with Greenville SC coming soon. For more information, please visit www.dcblox.com, call +1. 877.590.1684, and connect with DC BLOX on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Huntsville Utilities

Huntsville Utilities is a municipally-owned, not-for-profit utility company providing electric service to over 196,000 customers, water service to over 101,000 customers, and natural gas service to over 57,000 customers in Huntsville and Madison County, Alabama. Huntsville Utilities also operates over 1,200 miles of a distribution fiber optic network.

Contacts

Media Contact:

iMiller Public Relations for DC BLOX



Coretta Ryan



Tel: +1.866.307.2510



Email: pr@imillerpr.com