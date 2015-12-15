Diodes Incorporated to Participate at the Loop Capital Markets Conference on March 11

13 hours ago

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer; Emily Yang, Sr. Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing; and Laura Mehrl, Director of Investor Relations, will participate in the Loop Capital Markets Virtual Consumer, Industrials & TMT Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Management will be available throughout the day to host conference calls with investors participating in the event.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Loop Capital Markets representative.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Diodes Incorporated

Laura Mehrl

Director, Investor Relations

P: 972-987-3959

E: laura_mehrl@diodes.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Shelton Group

Leanne K. Sievers, President

P: 949-224-3874

E: lsievers@sheltongroup.com

More Stories

BrainChip’s Success in 2020 Advances Fields of On-Chip Learning and Ultra-Low Power Edge AI

5 hours ago

Globalstar Announces 2020 Financial Results and Business Update

6 hours ago

OpenEye, Alarm.com Integration Delivers Enhanced Video Verification of Intrusion and Alarm Events

6 hours ago

You may have missed

BrainChip’s Success in 2020 Advances Fields of On-Chip Learning and Ultra-Low Power Edge AI

5 hours ago

Globalstar Announces 2020 Financial Results and Business Update

6 hours ago

OpenEye, Alarm.com Integration Delivers Enhanced Video Verification of Intrusion and Alarm Events

6 hours ago

Strategy Analytics: Global Smart Speaker Sales Cross 150 Million Units for 2020 Following Robust Q4 Demand

8 hours ago

Monnit and UScellular Business Customers Can Now Connect Remote Monitoring Solutions to the UScellular Mobile Network

10 hours ago
error: Content is protected !!