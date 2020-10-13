eGaN® FETs from EPC Enable Multiple 250 W, 48 V DC-DC Solutions with 98% Efficiency for Ultra-Thin, High-Density Computing

Two solutions for high power density DC-DC conversion using ultra-efficient eGaN® FETs from EPC (Efficient Power Conversion) enable highly efficient solutions for ultra-thin laptops, displays, high-end gaming systems and other physically thin consumer electronics.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudComputing—EPC announces the availability of the EPC9148 and EPC9153 demonstration boards for 48 V DC-DC conversion. The EPC9153 is a 250 W, extremely thin, power module using a simple, low-cost synchronous buck configuration delivering a 98.2% peak efficiency with a maximum component height of 6.5 mm. The EPC9148 utilizes a multilevel topology enabling a maximum component height less than 4 mm, while maintaining a 98% peak efficiency.

Both solutions integrate Microchip Technology’s dsPIC33CK digital signal controller (DSC) with the latest generation 100 volt eGaN FETs from EPC. These solutions achieve greater than 98% efficiency at 12.5 A in an ultra-thin footprint. The flexibility of the Microchip digital controller allows the input voltage of these boards to be adjusted from 44 V – 60 V and the output voltage from 5 V – 20 V.

The EPC9148 multilevel converter reducing the size of modules supporting magnetic components, while achieving high efficiency in a compact solution. One of the highlights on the EPC9148 board is a custom extremely thin power inductor from Würth Elektronik, which helps to enable the ultra-high power density of this design.

The EPC9153 offers a simple, low-cost synchronous buck configuration that keeps the maximum component height low, achieves 98.2% peak efficiency, with less than 40°C temperature rise at 20 V output. eGaN FETs improve the overall efficiency with their fast switching capability and their chip-scale footprint make it easy to cool in an effort to achieve the low temperature rise required for these compact designs.

“Computers, displays, smart phones, and other consumer electronics systems continue to become thinner and more powerful,” said Michael de Rooij, EPC’s Vice President of Applications Engineering. “We are thrilled to work with partners such as Microchip Technology and Würth Elektronik to develop ultra-thin and highly efficient solutions to address the challenge of getting more power out of limited space and volume.”

Price and Availability

The EPC9148 is priced at $281.25

The EPC9153 is priced at $309.96

Both demonstration boards are available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key at http://www.digikey.com/Suppliers/us/Efficient-Power-Conversion.page?lang=en

About EPC

EPC is the leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride-based power management devices. EPC was the first to introduce enhancement-mode gallium-nitride-on-silicon (eGaN) FETs as power MOSFET replacements in applications such as DC-DC converters, wireless power transfer, envelope tracking, RF transmission, power inverters, remote sensing technology (Lidar), and class-D audio amplifiers with device performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs. EPC also has a growing portfolio of eGaN-based integrated circuits that provide even greater space, energy, and cost efficiency.

Visit our web site: www.epc-co.com

eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

Contacts

Efficient Power Conversion: Renee Yawger tel: +1.908.475.5702 email: renee.yawger@epc-co.com