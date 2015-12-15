Electro Scan Inc. Wins ‘Leak Detection Solution of the Year’ Award for 2021 From IoT Breakthrough

IoT Breakthrough Award Recognizes Electro Scan’s Water & Sewer Leak Detection Solution Over Traditional Acoustic, CCTV, Helium Tracers, Satellite & Drone Alternatives





SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ASTMF2550—Electro Scan Inc., the world’s leading provider of machine-intelligent leak detection technology announced its recognition as the “Leak Detection Solution of the Year” for 2021 by IoT Breakthrough, the leading business market intelligence organization serving the Internet-of-Things (IoT) market.

The Company’s breakthrough technology allows utilities to ‘STOP’ listening for leaks and ‘START’ using machine-intelligent sensors to measure the size of holes in pressurized and gravity pipelines.

“The introduction of Electro Scan Inc.’s Multi-Sensor IoT Internal Pipe Leak Detection Probe represents a significant breakthrough for the global leak detection industry,“ said James Johnson, Managing Director at IoT Breakthrough.

Electro Scan introduces the unprecedented ability to locate pipe leaks with 1cm (3/8 inch) accuracy.

The company’s technology is also the first to measure leaks in Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second.

Precise leak locations and quantification represents the ‘holy grail’ for the water industry that has never before been accomplished by other commercial suppliers.

Electro Scan’s unique technology and real-time IoT data delivery were key factors in its recognition over other techniques.

“For way too long, the global leak detection market has been stuck trying to locate – much less measure – leaks that can’t be heard using acoustic sensors or seen using high resolution cameras,” stated Chuck Hansen, CEO, Electro Scan Inc.

As experts acknowledged limitations of current solutions, Hansen learned of acoustic devices that attempted to assess the presence of leaks from inside a pipe; often allowing severe leaks to go undetected.

In some cases, catastrophic failures occurred after internal inspections had issued a clean bill-of-health on pipes with ‘NO LEAKS.’ In others, untethered acoustic balls were often lost, sometimes causing equipment damage.

When water pools around a leak, an insulation condition is established that can suppress leak noises from inside the pipe, making them difficult or impossible to hear or see.

The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) estimates that over 240,000 water line breaks occur each year in the U.S. alone.

According to Frost & Sullivan, the Global Smart Water and Wastewater Leak Detection Solutions Market was valued at $1.23 billion in 2020 and expected to reach almost $2 billion by 2026.

Analysts forecast acoustic and visual-based technologies will lose market share to multi-sensor smart probes during the forecast period.

Electro Scan’s 2020 first place finish at the UK’s Water Dragons Competition was an additional factor in judging it as IoT Breakthrough’s ‘Leak Detection Solution of the Year.’

Electro Scan’s cloud application will be deployed soon in Arabic, Chinese, and Hindi languages to support growing adoption by international water utilities.

