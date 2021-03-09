Element Announces the Appointment of Vasu Jakkal to its Board of Directors

Tech executive brings decades of industrial and technology experience to company’s Board

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element today announced the appointment of Vasu Jakkal to its Board of Directors. Jakkal serves as Corporate Vice President of Security, Compliance and Identity Marketing at Microsoft and she will serve as an independent board member.

“We are pleased to welcome Vasu Jakkal to our Board of Directors today,” said Andy Bane, CEO of Element. “Her deep industry knowledge, specifically in the software, industrial IoT and semiconductor industries, combined with her leadership at leading companies like Intel, Microsoft, FireEye and Brocade will be invaluable as we accelerate into this next stage of growth and broaden our reach in the asset intensive process and infrastructure industries.”

In her current role at Microsoft, Jakkal leads the team responsible for security, compliance and identity business and marketing, working closely with the CEO and senior leadership team, as well as all departments, to drive the company’s security strategy and business growth. As part of this she oversees the overall strategy, go-to market execution and her team collaborates closely with engineering to help shape product strategy and roadmaps.

Prior to Microsoft, Jakkal served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at FireEye, where she led global marketing and communications including brand, demand, product, field, and partner. Earlier in her career, she held several leadership positions at Intel, Brocade and LSI Corporation across strategy, marketing, and general management. She is passionate about technology and inspired by purpose-driven businesses to help people live their possibilities. Jakkal is a member of FirstBoard.io and Athena Alliance, who are dedicated to increasing female representation in top ranks of leadership and corporate boards.

“It’s an honor to join Element’s Board of Directors at a time when organizations must digitally-enable their operations and are realizing how crucial successful IT/OT convergence is in this process,” said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President of Security, Compliance and Identity at Microsoft. “I am inspired by Element’s vision and look forward to diving right in to help Element serve its customers, expand its reach and accelerate its momentum globally.”

The announcement follows the company’s recently unveiled Element Unify software solution which is designed to align data across information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to enable digitally-enabled operations for the rapidly expanding industrial IoT market.

About Element Analytics

Element powers digitally-enabled operations for the Industrial Enterprise. Tackling one of the most critical gaps in Industrial IoT –– the fact that 95% of data across the Industrial Enterprise is unusable because it’s fragmented and disconnected –– Element Unify breaks through the data silos by bringing IT and OT data and teams together for the first time on a single solution. With Element Unify, IT and OT teams can collaboratively make data-driven operational and business decisions around rich, contextualized metadata, while ensuring scale, reliability and security. Industrial Enterprises can see up to a 300% increase in time to insight, reduced organizational fragmentation, and a 100% increase in data usability with Element. To learn more about Element, please visit elementanalytics.com and follow the company on Twitter, and LinkedIn.

