Energous Announces WattUp PowerHub, A New Developer Kit

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, announced the availability of its new WattUp PowerHub Developer Kit which enables manufacturers to easily integrate charging-over-the-air technology into products such as smart speakers, gaming consoles, access points and other devices to enable over-the-air charging of devices such as fitness bands, smartwatches, hearables, smart glasses, medical devices and more.





“ We are extremely excited to announce the launch of the WattUp PowerHub Developer Kit,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. “ This developer kit incorporates our very latest single antenna, single PA, non-beamforming technology, similar to the one which was certified by the FCC two weeks ago. Based on our partner feedback, this kit was developed to offer our customers a very low cost, small footprint transmitter technology that could be easily integrated into product designs. Our WattUp PowerHub technology provides these partners with the unique at-a-distance charging feature for their products, ultimately setting the stage for market launch of the wireless charging 2.0 ecosystem.”

“ Energous invented a ground-breaking technology, making the at-a-distance charging commercially viable for smaller form-factor devices. The WattUp PowerHub will be a game-changer for partners and customers, specifically those in the consumer electronics industry,” said Cesar Johnston, COO and executive vice president of engineering at Energous Corporation.

Components of the WattUp PowerHub Developer Kit:

Reference Design Transmitter Hardware DA4100 – TxIC EN3913M – GaN PA Module EN3921 – PA controller

Reference Design Receiver Hardware DA2210 – RxIC

Mobile App to monitor and control Tx/Rx

Tx/Rx Schematics and Layout files

Tx/Rx Antenna Design Files

Tx/Rx Mechanical Files

Firmware SDK

Energous’ WattUp PowerHub simplifies RF-based charging without the component overhead needed in beamforming solutions while significantly lowering BOM costs for manufacturers. The solution broadcasts power to multiple receiving devices at-a-distance of up to one foot. By using a single antenna and omitting the beamforming technology, the technology requires less space and enables manufacturers to integrate the technology into smaller products not previously possible at the PowerHub transmission power levels.

The WattUp PowerHub developer kit is a new design that incorporates the core technology used in the recently announced FCC Part 18 approved MS-550 and is for evaluation and commercial development purposes only. Partner products based on the WattUp PowerHub technology must secure applicable regulatory certifications in the markets where they will be sold.

Learn more about the WattUp PowerHub Developer Kit here: https://energous.com/applications/wattup-powerhub/

Please contact Energous Sales via sales@energous.com if you would like to be part of the WattUp PowerHub Developer Program.

To learn more about Energous, please visit Energous.com or follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging – wireless charging 2.0 – with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging at a distance. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has 222 awarded patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that describe our future plans and expectations. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include our statements about technology developments, partner product development and wireless charging innovation. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the U.S. and global economies generally and on our business, regulatory approvals, product development, employees, partners, customers and potential user base; uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Energous Public Relations

PR@energous.com

(408) 963-0200

Energous Investor Relations

Mike Bishop



(415) 894-9633



IR@energous.com