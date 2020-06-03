Eros International and Epic Games Collaborate to Develop and Harness Talent in the Creative Industry Across Eros Production

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$EROS #ErosNow–Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) (“Eros International”), a global Indian entertainment company, today entered into a strategic collaboration with Epic Games related to Eros’s use of Epic’s Unreal Engine across the production slate, paving the way for real-time technology throughout Indian entertainment.

The use of Unreal Engine will help in accelerating production efficiencies using real-time rendering technology, eliminating physical production restrictions on set during shoot and postproduction. The collaboration will assist Eros in pushing the envelope of high-quality pre-visualization, virtual production, and in-camera visual effects that take the post out of production. Additionally, the strategic human resource investment into the collaboration will result in support for the growth and development of Eros’s talent pool.

Traditionally used in games, Unreal Engine is ushering in a new era of storytelling across media, becoming integral in the production of episodic animation, live-action blockbusters, and short-form content, and more. The advanced real-time rendering capability of Unreal Engine provides filmmakers with the power to optimize their production pipelines, receive immediate feedback on their work, and make changes to visual assets.

Commenting on the alliance, Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer of Eros International Group said, “We are extremely excited to collaborate with Epic games to further popularize real-time production to India through Unreal Engine. Eros is innovative by nature, and with Unreal Engine, we can bring in better cost efficiency for all our film and television projects across the globe.

“As key figures in Bollywood production, we are excited to support Eros as they help to spearhead virtual production in India,” said Quentin Staes-Pole, GM SEA/India at Epic Games. “Real-time technology presents a huge opportunity to transform storytelling and the art of filmmaking for creators around the world, enabling new creative horizons and lifting quality, while reducing costs and time to market.”

Eros recently received an Epic MegaGrant, which will be utilized to fund an array of projects currently under development, broadening efforts to take Indian stories worldwide.

About Eros International

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc was the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprised of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages. For further information about the company please visit www.erosplc.com.

About Epic Games

Founded in 1991, Epic Games is the creator of Fortnite, Battle Breakers, Unreal, Gears of War, Shadow Complex, and the Infinity Blade series of games. Epic’s Unreal Engine technology, the world’s most open and advanced real-time 3D tool, is freely available at unrealengine.com. The Epic Games Store offers a handpicked library of games, available at epicgames.com. Follow @EpicGames for updates.

About Unreal Engine

Epic Games’ Unreal Engine is the world’s most open and advanced real-time 3D tool. Creators across games, film, television, architecture, automotive and transportation, advertising, live events, and training and simulation choose Unreal to deliver cutting-edge content, interactive experiences, and immersive virtual worlds. Follow @UnrealEngine and download Unreal for free at unrealengine.com.

Contacts

Mark Carbeck



Chief Corporate and Strategy Officer



Eros International Plc



mark.carbeck@erosintl.com