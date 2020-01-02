Esri Joins HERE Technologies at CES 2020

Esri Experts Will Discuss How Location Data Can Help Retailers Make Better Business Decisions

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced that it will join this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), to be held January 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Esri will be on hand for a discussion moderated by location data company HERE Technologies about how geospatial technology can help businesses make better-informed geographic decisions, such as where to open new stores.

Jeffrey Peters, Director, Global Business Development, Esri



Jason Bettinger, Senior Director and Head of Retail & Financial Services, Americas, HERE Technologies

Using the new breed of location data to decide where to open your next store: HERE Technologies in conversation with Esri

As ‘brick and mortar’ retailers continue to innovate with new formats and shopping experiences, they’re also turning to high quality data when deciding on their next location. In this talk, Esri joins HERE to discuss how retailers are tapping into a rich resource of map, venue, and traffic information to achieve an advantage in what has become one of the most fiercely competitive sectors of the economy.​

HERE Technologies booth, LVCC, Central Plaza, CP-2

Las Vegas Convention Center



3150 Paradise Rd



Las Vegas, NV 89109

January 8, 2020, 12:00 p.m.–12:15 p.m.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Jo Ann Pruchniewski



Public Relations, Esri



Mobile: 301-693-2643



Email: jpruchniewski@esri.com