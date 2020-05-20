Esri Press Publishes Children’s Book about GIS

New Book Introduces Kids to Geospatial Science and the GIS Profession

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication of Lindsey the GIS Professional. This is the first in a science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) career-themed picture book series. Lindsey describes what a geographic information system (GIS) is, what information exactly is needed to make a map, and how to collect that information. The character of Lindsey takes readers on a journey as she collects information, then shows them how to use that data to create a map of her favorite park.

Written by Tyler Danielson, a GIS professional for the Upper Midwest regional infrastructure engineering firm Bolton & Menk, Inc., Lindsey is part of Bolton & Menk’s children’s book series. Danielson’s goal was to increase awareness of the benefits that the GIS profession provides to the public and to share his love of mapping and analytics with an audience of potential future GIS professionals. Perfect for encouraging spatial thinking, Lindsey is intended for grades 1–5 and includes a glossary.

Lindsey the GIS Professional is available in print (ISBN: 9781589486126, 24 pages, US$7.99) and can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is available for purchase at esri.com/esripress or by calling 1-800-447-9778. Outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the US, as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the US Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2020 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

Contacts

Jo Ann Pruchniewski



Public Relations, Esri



Mobile: 301-693-2643



Email: jpruchniewski@esri.com