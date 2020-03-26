Extensive Product Evaluations with San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints Show SilvaClean Delivers Dramatic Drop in Dangerous Pathogens in NFL Locker Rooms

Innovative antimicrobial provides necessary infection prevention component for NFL teams

HAYWARD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SilvaClean®, a first-of-its-kind laundry-based germ-killing technology developed by Applied Silver Inc. (ASI) to defend against the spread of dangerous pathogens and infectious diseases, delivered a dramatic drop in contamination when used inside an NFL locker room environment, according to product evaluations with the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints.

Following extensive usage and a comprehensive evaluation conducted during the 2018-2019 seasons, both the 49ers and Saints equipment and medical staffs determined SilvaClean’s innovative antimicrobial technology provided immediate benefits to the cleanliness of the locker room and the health and protection of its players. Already proven in healthcare, the technology seamlessly infuses textiles with silver ions during the final rinse cycle of the laundry; its smart IoT platform provides quality control and monitoring via the cloud.

“At the San Francisco 49ers, we know that building a championship team requires bringing the best resources to the game every single day – on and off the field. And that’s why we use SilvaClean,” San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch said. “SilvaClean’s cutting edge technology not only protects the day to day well-being of our players, it also makes us a healthier overall organization. Regardless of our win/loss record, we know that SilvaClean keeps what’s closest, cleanest and lets us get back to what we do best – winning games.”

The dangers of infectious diseases in sports is a significant health and safety issue. Athletes are 10 times more likely to carry MRSA or Staphylococcus (Staph) than the general public and spend more than 40 hours a week in workout gear that is often contaminated with various pathogens. Contaminated gear spreads germs and risk of infections to other surfaces in the locker room. The Saints and 49ers studies found that prior to SilvaClean being implemented, used athletic gear and locker room surfaces had MRSA and Staph despite regular cleaning. Those levels dropped to near zero after SilvaClean was implemented in 2018 and stayed that way throughout the entire 2019 season.

“The New Orleans Saints make every effort to provide our team with technologies at the forefront of sports medicine, including those that minimize the risk of infections by MRSA and other pathogens” said Beau Lowery, Saints Director of Sports Medicine. “We evaluated the SilvaClean germ-killing technology in an effort to provide the cleanest environment possible for our guys, both on and off the field. We are very pleased with how this technology not only provides cleaner apparel/gear, but also impacts a cleaner locker room.”

Once laundry is treated with the SilvaClean silver ion technology, it becomes active and residually antimicrobial to kill pathogens* that come in contact with the textiles and it prevents the growth of mold and mildew. SilvaClean’s silver ions are active before, during and after use, reducing the presence of microbes that cause infections. Applied Silver is currently in the process of testing it against coronavirus and expect results in the coming weeks.

“SilvaClean provides a new standard of care for NFL teams,” said Elizabeth Hutt Pollard, Executive Chair of the Board of Directors, Applied Silver. “With its adoption, the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers have established their thought leadership for the sports community while championing the importance of antibiotic stewardship. Strategies and innovations like SilvaClean help improve the likelihood that treatment options are available when they are most needed.”

* For specific claims and details, please see SilvaClean® EPA product label.

