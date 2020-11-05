Fantasy Sports Market Will Exhibit Negative Impact During 2020-2024 | Launch of Various Apps for Fantasy Sports to Improve the Market Growth | Technavio
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FantasySportsMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the global fantasy sports market, operating under the consumer discretionary industry. The latest report on the fantasy sports market, 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 6.28 billion, at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. DraftKings Inc., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fox Corp., Roto Sports Inc., Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sportech Inc., The Football Association Premier League Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Verizon Communications Inc., and ViacomCBS Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Launch of various apps for fantasy sports has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing traction of mobile video games and traditional e-sports might hamper the market growth.
Fantasy Sports Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Fantasy Sports Market is segmented as below:
-
Type
- Fantasy Soccer
- Fantasy Baseball
- Fantasy Basketball
- Fantasy Football
- Other Sports
-
Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Based on geographic segmentation, over 44% of the market growth originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, fantasy soccer led the growth under the type segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the market size.
Fantasy Sports Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The fantasy sports market report covers the following areas:
- Fantasy Sports Market Size
- Fantasy Sports Market Trends
- Fantasy Sports Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing number of sports leagues as one of the prime reasons driving the Fantasy Sports Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Fantasy Sports Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fantasy sports market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the fantasy sports market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fantasy sports market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fantasy sports market, vendors
