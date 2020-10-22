Founder’s Packs Now Available for the First AAA Blockchain Game, Blankos Block Party

Own Exclusive Assets for Upcoming Multiplayer Game Bringing Blockchain to the Masses

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EOSIO—Mythical Games, a next-generation game technology studio driving mass adoption of blockchain, today announced the upcoming private beta for Blankos Block Party, an open-world multiplayer game with a heavy focus on player-designed levels and collectible assets, will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, with open beta to follow later this year. Players eager to start their collection of the digital vinyl toys come to life can now purchase a Founder’s Pack to receive exclusive and limited in-game content, as well as guaranteed priority access to the game’s private beta.

Blankos Block Party, an online game world that integrates blockchain to facilitate the economy and allow players to buy and sell their in-game items in exchange for real-world currencies, uses Mythical’s proprietary technology to track and verify purchases across any platform, creating a safe transaction for all involved. With this model, Mythical is eliminating the need for grey markets and allowing the community to dictate the value of what is bought and sold in secondary marketplaces.

Limited quantities of the Founder’s Packs are available now for purchase via fiat or supported cryptocurrencies in four different package options, which provide limited-edition Blankos and themed accessories designed by some of the world’s top vinyl toy artists, priority access to the private beta, 100% in-game currency match and other items only available while these packs last. Each Founder’s Pack will be numbered in order of purchase and recorded on blockchain to enhance collectibility and future resale value for players.

Founder’s Packs will only be available for a limited time, or until the limited quantities sell out, and items will be available for purchasers to unbox and play immediately in the private beta, and can also be sold to other players when the Blankos secondary market launches.

For additional details on Founder’s Packs and their contents and benefits, or to purchase one of the limited edition packs, please visit Blankos.com.

About Mythical

Acknowledged by Forbes as one of the Disruptive Technology Companies To Watch in 2019, Mythical is a next-gen games technology company creating a universal gaming ecosystem by leveraging blockchain technology for tools that enable players, creators, artists, brands and game developers to become stakeholders and owners in new game economies.

