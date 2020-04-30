G5 Entertainment releases Hawaii Match-3 Mania in Canada and Australia

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–G5 Entertainment announces the release of its new free-to-play Match-3 puzzle, Hawaii Match-3 Mania, now available in the Apple App Store and currently limited to Canada and Australia.

In Hawaii Match-3 Mania, players embark on a journey to rebuild and redesign a damaged beach mansion after its destruction following a hurricane in tropical Hawaii. In this game, players can enjoy the unique blend of Match-3, building, design and an engaging storyline as they decorate rooms and restore a mansion set in the picturesque paradise Island.

Vlad Suglobov, CEO, said: “With COVID-19 roaming the planet, we tried to move up some newer game releases to give our users as much entertainment as we can during these troubling times. We have noticed a surge in downloads which tells us that people are looking for entertainment, and G5’s mission is about delivering it to our users.”

As with all new G5 games, Hawaii Match-3 Mania will have the G5 Friends network built-in, making it possible to play with friends.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company’s portfolio includes popular games like Jewels of Rome®, Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey®, Homicide Squad®, The Secret Society® and Wordplay: Exercise your brain.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. G5 Entertainment has been ranked in Deloitte’s Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for 6 years in a row.

