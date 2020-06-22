Geoverse Announces Licensed Spectrum Support for Its Private LTE/5G Solution

Strata Worldwide Leverages Geoverse Solution for Mining

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Geoverse, a leading provider of private LTE/5G solutions and the largest neutral host carrier in the U.S., announced today support for licensed wireless spectrum on its existing GeoCore™ network service platform. This solution combines low-band licensed spectrum with CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) to form a high performance and reliable private LTE/5G network that enables the adoption of Industry 4.0 for mining, oil and gas exploration, utilities, and other industries. It merges the power of CBRS with the performance of licensed 600 MHz and 700 MHz spectrum to guarantee a reliable network where it is needed, supporting voice calling, high-speed broadband and critical low-latency IoT.

One company taking advantage of GeoCore and the combined spectrum offering is Strata Worldwide, a Geoverse solution partner specializing in delivering critical wireless communications to mining operations. “In such extreme environments, the performance and reach of the low-band spectrum can make it a preferred option for select applications,” said Tom Michaud, CTO of Strata Worldwide. “And, it complements CBRS quite well so collectively they can serve a variety of use cases found across our remote locations, providing a high-performance service connecting users, devices and even delivering highly reliable service for our automated equipment.”

Geoverse offers an option to use its unique GeoCore™ service platform to deploy the licensed 600 MHz and 700 MHz spectrum from their solutions across 14 Western states. The best part is that since the network uses licensed spectrum it belongs exclusively to the enterprise it serves.

Industries such as mining, oil and gas exploration, energy, and more have turned to a variety of wireless solutions to try to keep their daily operations flowing smoothly. However, this patchwork of networks can be costly and difficult to manage, while still falling short of the various connectivity requirements. In the era of automation and the digital workplace, inadequate coverage and inconsistent performance can disrupt operations to reduce productivity and impact the bottom line.

“Private LTE networks meet the design, operational, and performance requirements that heavy industry needs while giving them authority over coverage, capacity and function. By combining the coverage and exclusive use of licensed spectrum with the capacity depth provided by CBRS, we create one private LTE/5G networking solution to satisfy many needs,” said Rod Nelson, CEO and Co-Founder of Geoverse.

CBRS enables enterprises to deploy and maintain their own networks, and now, with the addition of licensed spectrum, these same networks can do even more, all from a single, scalable, and secure network. The Geoverse 5G-ready solution provides a unique opportunity for enterprises to digitally transform their business.

About Strata Worldwide

Strata Worldwide is a global leader in advanced mining products and technologies. The company’s suite of IP protected solutions promotes a safer, more productive working environment and are backed by over 28 years of mining and customer support experience. Strata’s portfolio of value-added products spans over six continents and supports multiple industries. Founded in 1992, the company is headquartered in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

About Geoverse

Geoverse is a specialized mobile operator that builds, owns, and operates wireless assets for enterprise verticals, carriers, and consumers. The company’s private LTE/5G infrastructure interconnects with major mobile operators resulting in a solution where one network delivers two benefits: a secure and robust network for private applications and 5-bar coverage for tenants and visitors. Geoverse is a subsidiary of ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI), a company with over 30 years of experience building sustainable connectivity solutions.

