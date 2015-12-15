Globalstar Signs Agreement With Ceres Tag, the World’s Only Direct to Satellite Livestock Smart Ear Tag

COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) (“Globalstar” or the “Company”) today announced that it has signed a commercial agreement with Ceres Tag, to supply satellite services to the livestock industry through the world’s first and only smart ear tag for traceability provenance, biosecurity, health, animal welfare, production improvement and theft reduction.

This agreement follows Ceres Tag’s recent success in winning the SVG Ventures THRIVE Challenge and their ear tag being named as the #1 Big Breakthrough Technology for Ag Change in the Next Decade by the AgJournal of Weekend Australian.

The Ceres Tag platform uses the unique capabilities of Globalstar to produce a small and light weight (just over one ounce) smart ear tag that attaches to the animal and automatically sends the data to the cloud via the Globalstar Satellite Network.

The Ceres Tag requires no infrastructure, no maintenance and has a battery capable of lasting the lifetime of an animal making it the lowest cost, scalable, plug and play option for ranchers to produce better performing animals at a greater profit.

David Smith, CEO of Ceres Tag, commented, “With over 1 billion cattle in the world and a similar number of sheep and goats, we now have a low-cost limitless way to monitor our animals. There has never been a more important time to know where your food has come from than during this pandemic.”

The unique relationship with Globalstar enables Ceres Tag to supply an automated daily recording of animals including world exclusive capabilities on pasture feed intake, which is primary to determining feed efficiency, genetic selection and managing of greenhouse gas. Traceability, biosecurity, performance, health and welfare have never been under more scrutiny than they are now.

David Kagan, CEO of Globalstar Inc., commented, “We saw an immediate match between Globalstar and Ceres Tag to deliver this unique monitoring capability to over 80% of the world’s livestock that are located in remote locations where there is no infrastructure and where you may only see the animals once or twice a year.”

Smith also commented, “Ceres Tag is quickly becoming one of the world’s most comprehensive animal monitoring companies with a wildlife and pet platform, also well developed in the pipeline and due for launch in 2022.”

Kagan added, “With this partnership, Globalstar will be one of the world’s largest providers of LEO satellite enabled IoT solutions. This partnership builds on a strategy of unlocking the full scalability of devices across several sectors. Animal monitoring is one of these areas in which we see significant growth opportunity.”

Ceres Tag will launch May 1, 2021 at the Beef Australia Exhibition in Rockhampton Queensland Australia and will be available for purchase from their online ecommerce website for delivery worldwide. Initial market focus will be Australia/New Zealand and North America.

About Ceres Tag



Ceres Tag is a privately held leading comprehensive animal monitoring company using automated direct to satellite information from their unique miniature proprietary on animal sensors. Ceres Tag is setting new standards for timely knowledge of monitoring for traceability provenance, biosecurity, health, animal welfare, supply chain production improvement, theft reduction, finance and insurance securitisation of livestock, equine, wildlife and pets for their owners and custodians.

About Globalstar, Inc.



Globalstar is a leading provider of customizable Satellite IoT Solutions for customers around the world in industries such as oil and gas, transportation, emergency management, government, maritime and outdoor recreation. A pioneer of mobile satellite voice and data services, Globalstar solutions connect people to their devices and allow businesses to streamline operations providing safety and communication and enabling mobile assets to be monitored remotely via the Globalstar Satellite Network. The Company’s Commercial IoT product portfolio includes industry-acclaimed SmartOne asset tracking products, Commercial IoT satellite transmitters and the SPOT® product line for personal safety, messaging and emergency response, all supported on SPOT My Globalstar, a robust cloud-based enhanced mapping solution. Completing the satellite product suite are Duplex satellite data modems, the innovative Sat-Fi2® Satellite Wi-Fi Hotspot, and Sat-Fi2® Remote Antenna Station with all product solutions offering a variety of data service plans. Learn more at Globalstar.com.

