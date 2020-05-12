Growth in In-App Purchases from Freemium Customers and Advent of 5G Technology Driving Growth in the Global Gaming Software Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Gaming Software Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The gaming software market is poised to grow by $65.19 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. This report provides a detailed analysis and looks at the market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides key vendor analysis.

The market is driven by revolutionary improvements in gaming engines, growing developments in cross-platform gaming support and in-app purchases from freemium customers. This study also identifies the growing popularity of esports as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming software market growth during the next few years. Also, integration with social media platforms and the advent of 5G technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The gaming software market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The gaming software market covers the following areas:

Gaming software market sizing

Gaming software market forecast

Gaming software market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gaming software market vendors that include Activision Blizzard Inc., AT&T Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., Sony Corp., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Ubisoft Entertainment. Also, the gaming software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Mobile games – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Console games – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PC games – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Activision Blizzard Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.

Sony Corp.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Ubisoft Entertainment

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iapbf0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900