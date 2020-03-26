GungHo’s Ninja Gum Action Game Ninjala is Coming to Nintendo Switch on May 28 JST

Free-to-play online PvP game bringing bubble gum, parkour, and ninjas to the fight

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE) today announced that its newest title for the Nintendo Switch, Ninjala, will be released worldwide as a free download on the Nintendo eShop on May 28, 2020 JST. A new trailer featuring gameplay, the world setting of Ninjala, and a release date was shown during today’s official Nintendo Direct livestream.

The trailer revealed that Ninjala will be available on Switch consoles worldwide, allowing players across the globe to face off against each other. Players can choose from a selection of colorful ninja kids and jump into eight-player free-for-all slugfests, or join forces with friends for 4v4 team fights. Test your inner ninja skills by morphing ‘Ninja-Gum’ into unique weapons on the fly, and use ninjutsu and super parkour mechanics to jet around the battlefield. A Nintendo Switch Online subscription will not be required to play matches online, and players can look forward to a variety of skins and emotes to give even more personality to their ninjas.

“Ninjala is unlike anything we have ever created before,” said Kazuki Morishita, President & CEO of GOE. “How many other games let you battle your opponents with bubble gum while running up buildings as a colorful ninja? We believe Switch players will really connect with Ninjala’s compelling online PvP experience and become the ninja they always knew they could be!”

ABOUT NINJALA

Ninjala is an online Ninja Gum Action game featuring a colorful cast of ninjas who engage in dynamic battles while free running across vast environments. These young descendants of ancient ninja clans wield a variety of special items and abilities, highlighted by the use of distinctive “Ninja-Gum” weapons. Ninjala is scheduled to be released on the Nintendo Switch on May 28, 2020 JST.

ABOUT GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA

GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc. (GOEA) is a multiplatform publisher dedicated to delivering the best titles, content, and support for the online gaming community. Established in 2012 and led by former Square Enix U.S.A. and XSEED Games executive Jun Iwasaki, GOEA is the US division of GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE), an established Japanese publisher. GOEA’s content partners include leading developers Grasshopper Manufacture, SUPERTRICK GAMES, Game Arts, Acquire, and Gravity, all of which are subsidiaries of GOE. GOEA publishes and distributes network-oriented games for console, handheld, mobile, tablet, and MMO-style games for PC. GOEA is located in El Segundo, CA. For more information, visit www.gunghoonline.com.

Trademarks are property of their respective owners. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

©GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

