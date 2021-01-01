Hasbro Partners With Roblox to Bring Roblox Immersive Digital Worlds to Life

Partnership will bring official NERF Roblox Blasters and MONOPOLY: Roblox 2022 Edition Board game to fans worldwide

PAWTUCKET, R.I. & SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global play and entertainment company Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced its official partnership with Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), a global online platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, to introduce a range of Roblox inspired NERF blasters representing some of the most popular experiences on the Roblox platform. In addition, Hasbro has developed a Roblox version of its iconic MONOPOLY board game (MSRP: $19.99), which is available now for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for fans aged 16 and older in the U.S. and Canada and at Big Bad Toy Shop.

The NERF Roblox blasters represent some of the most iconic games on the Roblox platform, each with billions of lifetime plays, including ADOPT ME!, ARSENAL, JAILBREAK, MAD CITY, MURDER MYSTERY 2, and PHANTOM FORCES, and will hit U.S. shelves this Fall with additional markets to follow. Each of the NERF blasters will include a code that Roblox fans can redeem for a virtual blaster to equip on their avatar — and use in the game that inspired it!

The MONOPOLY: Roblox 2022 Edition board game lets fans collect and trade popular Roblox experiences while playing the Roblox-inspired version of the iconic board game. Each MONOPOLY game will include a code to redeem for an exclusive virtual item. The MONOPOLY: Roblox 2022 Edition board game is available now for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for fans aged 16 and older in the U.S. and Canada and at Big Bad Toy Shop.

“We are thrilled to bring NERF Nation and the Roblox community together for the first time with an incredible line of blasters we know they will be clamoring to get their hands on,” said Adam Kleinman, Vice President, NERF Global Marketing. “Our design teams have done a phenomenal job capturing the creativity and essence of Roblox creators and their most immersive, innovative Roblox games in NERF blaster form and we can’t wait to deliver these new items to Roblox fans around the world!”

“Roblox values the incredible contributions of its community of creators, and our partnership with NERF is an ideal way to bring their inspiring creations on the platform to life for millions of Roblox and NERF/MONOPOLY fans to enjoy in the metaverse as well as in real life,” said Craig Donato, Chief Business Officer at Roblox.

Additionally, later this year, NERF will be embracing the power of the Roblox platform and launching its own NERF-branded experience on Roblox for its fans. Details on the launch will be revealed later this spring.

