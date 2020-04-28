HyperX and HIT COMMAND Join Forces to Forge New Crossover Opportunities in Gaming and Music

HyperX Continues to Support Gaming Community During COVID-19 Pandemic with HIT COMMAND Through New Music and Entertainment Activations

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, a leading brand in the gaming and esports industry, today announced a collaboration with Red Light Management gaming subsidiary HIT COMMAND for upcoming live and online streaming events. By bringing together HIT COMMAND’s music and entertainment celebrities with HyperX’s esports and sports star talent roster, the two companies are creating a new experience that merges entertainment and gaming.

With extensive background in the gaming and esports world, HyperX has over ten years of experience developing gaming, esports and sports relationships, and offers products that help these gaming stars reach their peak performance. HIT COMMAND brings extensive knowledge and relationships in the music industry along with skills and history in developing both live and online music events and festivals. HyperX will be the Preferred Peripherals Partner for several live and online events that are currently in development between to the two companies.

“HyperX is excited to partner with HIT COMMAND to develop music and entertainment events,” said Daniel Kelley, corporate marketing manager, HyperX. “Together, we can unite the gaming community with music and entertainment fans to offer a new, fresh way for everyone to engage with, and enjoy, their favorite stars as they compete in their favorite games.”

Some of the activities that HyperX is planning to participate in include product sponsorships, artist gifting, helping artists setup live streams, and general brand support for online opportunities, such as large-scale, global live stream events. Currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of events will be live stream and as the world transitions back to normal, physical concerts, festivals, cross promotions and content creation are expected to be included in the partnership.

HyperX has established its gaming and esports presence with influencers, athletes and celebrities including notable athletes Joel Embiid, Gordon Hayward, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Grammy winning artist Post Malone. HIT COMMAND has a history in the music industry and has worked with artists such as Borgore, deadmau5, Dillon Francis, Zedd, Murda Beatz, Chainsmokers, and more. Both companies will bring their experience and relationships to this merger between the gaming and music industries.

Leading up to today’s announcement, HyperX and HIT COMMAND have worked together on several events including Deadmau5’s Pop-up store supporting his Cube V3 NYC performances, Beatport Records “ReConnect” livestream event and “Dance Music Gives Back,” a streaming dance music festival organized by HIT COMMAND that featured major artists including Krewella, Boogie T, Borgore, Pluko, Wuki, Ookay, GG Magree, DUCKY, Kristian Nairn, Whipped Cream, and others.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 65 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

About HIT COMMAND

HIT COMMAND, a portfolio company of Red Light Management, is a boutique stand-alone agency focused on developing curated experiences, intellectual property and broader partnership opportunities for artists, brands, and content creators who wish to tap into the booming global gaming and live streaming market. The agency works with some of the world’s most famous artists and recognized brands to connect them to over 211MM gamers worldwide.

