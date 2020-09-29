HyperX Announces New Impact DDR4 SODIMM Memory Amid Record Levels of Notebook and PC Sales

Powerful SODIMM Performance Memory Enhances PCs for Working, Schooling or Gaming From Home

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As households across the nation continue to work from home and school from home, HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc., today announced the release of new HyperX Impact DDR4 SODIMM memory for enhanced performance in notebooks and small form factor PCs. The new single rank 16GB Impact DDR4 SODIMM memory is available as single modules and in various kit configurations from 8GB to 64GB to help boost PC performance for a range of working, gaming, and schooling needs.





“The new Impact DDR4 SODIMM utilizes the latest technology to offer high performance coupled with maximum reliability,” said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, HyperX. “The Plug N Play functionality of HyperX Impact DDR4 SODIMM memory increases overall performance in notebooks and small form factor PCs for people to maximize performance across applications.”

HyperX Impact DDR4 SODIMM memory offers a Plug N Play1 feature for automatic overclocking to the highest published frequency within the system speed allowance, eliminating the need for manual tuning. In addition, Impact DDR4 SODIMM is certified Ready for AMD Ryzen and Intel XMP-ready, offering seamless compatibility.

Notebook sales continue to surge with demand remaining steady to help fuel enhanced work and school from home needs. Michael Lagoni, CEO of leading retail intelligence firm Stackline noted, “In August, ecommerce sales in the notebook category grew more than 37.2 percent over the previous year, which is continuing to show signs that this accelerated demand will continue over the longer-term.”

Impact DDR4 SODIMMs offer higher performance with lower power consumption than traditional overclocked memory, enabling users to optimize notebook performance. Utilizing standard DDR4 voltage at 1.2V with Plug N Play automatic overclocking, less power is consumed and thereby reduced heat, providing a quieter overall computing experience.

Availability

HyperX Impact DDR4 SODIMM modules are 100 percent factory tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty. HyperX Impact DDR4 SODIMM modules are available through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets. For more information on HyperX DDR4 and global availability, please visit the HyperX Memory webpage.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX Impact DDR4 SODIMM Family Specifications:

Capacities Singles: 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, 32GB Kits of 2: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB Kits of 4: 16GB, 32GB Frequencies 2400MHz, 2666MHz, 2933MHz, 3200MHz Latencies CL14, CL15, CL16, CL17, CL20 Voltage 1.2V Operating Temperatures 0°C to 85°C Dimensions: 69.6mm x 30mm

New Part Numbers Frequency Latency Capacity MSRP HX424S15IB2/16 2400 CL15 16GB $77.00 HX424S15IB2K2/32 2400 CL15 32GB (Kit of 2) $153.00 HX426S16IB2/16 2666 CL16 16GB $77.00 HX426S16IB2K2/32 2666 CL16 32GB (Kit of 2) $153.00 HX429S17IB2/16 2933 CL17 16GB $89.00 HX429S17IB2K2/32 2933 CL17 32GB (Kit of 2) $177.00 HX432S20IB2/16 3200 CL20 16GB $95.00 HX432S20IB2K2/32 3200 CL20 32GB (Kit of 2) $190.00

1HyperX Plug N Play memory will run in DDR4 systems up to the speed allowed by the manufacturer’s system BIOS. PnP cannot increase the system memory speed faster than is allowed by the manufacturer’s BIOS. HyperX Plug N Play DDR4 products support XMP 2.0 specifications so overclocking can also be achieved by enabling the built-in XMP Profile.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 70 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trader respective owners.

Contacts

Mark Tekunoff



HyperX



714-438-2791



mark_tekunoff@hyperxgaming.com

Gurpreet Bhoot



Walt & Company for HyperX



408-369-7200 x1056



gbhoot@walt.com