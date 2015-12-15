HyperX Collaborates with ANTA to Launch Gordon Hayward Limited-Edition Sneakers and Gaming Headset Bundle in China

LE Gordon Hayward Bundle Kicks-Off HyperX and ANTA Collaboration and Future Offerings

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX today announced a collaboration with ANTA, a global leader in sports equipment, to release a limited-edition Gordon Hayward bundle box that includes a new sneaker design and customized HyperX gaming headset. The HyperX x ANTA collab offers fans unique styles that mesh esports and basketball culture together for a more diverse gaming lifestyle experience. Exploring the infinite possibilities of combining esports and basketball, the first HyperX x ANTA collab offers fans a stylish way to be their authentic self and display their passion, individualism and uniqueness.





In recent years, online gaming has been a growing trend, playing an important role in many people’s lives and gradually merging with other forms of entertainment like sports, music and digital social experiences. Gordon Hayward is a brand ambassador for HyperX and ANTA and one of many professional basketball players that are avid gamers off the court. Hayward is a skilled pro basketball player and a top player in League of Legends and Fortnite.

The HyperX x ANTA limited-edition Gordon Hayward bundle box includes a special edition Cloud Alpha gaming headset and Gordon Hayward ANTA co-branded GH2 sneakers. The limited-edition HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset features a Gordon Hayward logo on the earcups.

Cloud Alpha utilizes dual-chamber technology to reduce distortion and provide clearer, more accurate in-game sound. The headset also features a detachable noise-canceling microphone that is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak. Cloud Alpha offers signature award-winning comfort with premium red memory foam, an expanded headband, and softer, more pliable leatherette, providing a better user experience. The limited-edition headsets are only available in China.

The co-branded Gordon Hayward GH2 sneakers are a second-generation design and are also included in the HyperX x ANTA limited-edition Gordon Hayward bundle box. The GH2 features HyperX’s black and red colorways and utilizes a unique printing process that showcases black-red gradient effects. The design fuses inspiration pulled from headset circuit boards, headsets, keyboards, mice, and the HyperX logo. The HyperX logo is prominently featured on the heels and the lacing system features “GAMER” in the design, showcasing the partnership between HyperX x ANTA.

In terms of shoemaking technology, the midsole of the co-branded ANTA GH2 sneakers adopts ALTI-FLASH cushioning technology to provide ample rebound cushioning. The TPU support is located from the heel to the middle and at the forefoot to provide proper lateral direction support and stability. The brand-new lacing system and inner boot design bring the ultimate wrapping. These second-generation GH2 sneakers are available only in China.

“We are thrilled to be working with ANTA on this limited-edition HyperX x ANTA Gordon Hayward box,” said Dustin Illingworth, head of influencers and esports, HyperX. “HyperX joins forces with ANTA to showcase Hayward’s passion for basketball and esports with a collection that reflects his love for the game, on and off the court, and captures the HyperX core belief – WE’RE ALL GAMERS.”

Through this collaboration, esports and basketball cross-culture continue to grow and be linked closer together while showcasing HyperX and ANTA’s diverse characteristics and potential. In the future, HyperX and ANTA will continue to advance their product development and design, for a better experience brought by both brands working to deliver gamers and basketball enthusiasts better performance in their respective arenas.

About HyperX

Since 2002, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. To learn more about HyperX, go to www.hyperxgaming.com.

About ANTA

The ANTA brand was founded in 1991, and ANTA Sporting Goods Co., Ltd. (stock code: 2020.HK) was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2007 and is the world’s leading sporting goods company. For many years, ANTA Sports has been mainly engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of ANTA sports products, providing professional sports products to the mass market in China, including sports shoes, clothing and accessories.

