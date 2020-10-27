IDEMIA Will Present Its Q3 2020 Financial Results to Investors on November 2, 2020

8 hours ago

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IDEMIA, the world leader in Augmented Identity, today announced that it will present its Q3 2020 financial results to investors on Monday November 2, 2020.

Pierre Barrial (President & CEO) and Laurent Lemaire (CFO) will be presenting the financial results and taking questions the same day at 4:00 pm CET (3:00 pm London Time / 10:00 am New York Time).

For more information, please refer to our website: https://investors.idemia.com/

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

Contacts

Press:
Hanna Sebbah

idemia@havas.com
+33 (0) 6 63 73 30 30

