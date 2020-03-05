Immersion and FeelRobotics Sign Agreement to Advance Sex Tech Devices and Content With New Interactive Two-Way Haptic Experiences

SAN JOSE, Calif. & AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Immersion Corp. (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, and Feel Robotics B.V., a high-tech robotics company, announced the signing of a commercial agreement for the use of Immersion’s haptic software and technology stack on FeelRobotics’ cloud-based platform solution for interactive adult experiences. The agreement enables the companies to jointly introduce new advanced haptic experiences to the sexual wellness market.

With continued growth in a multi-billion dollar industry, the sexual wellness market is undergoing a dramatic change as devices are increasingly connected online and are enabled with interactive content. In this market, haptic technology has the potential to personalize and connect users through digital touch experiences.

Under the agreement, Immersion will provide FeelRobotics with an exclusive license to integrate and utilize its haptic software and technology on FeelRobotics’ cloud-based technology platform and content services for sex tech devices. The joint solution will establish first-of-its-kind, two-way haptic experiences, including interactivity with content and internet-connected remotely controlled devices. In addition, the technology will enable a greater range of high-fidelity haptic motions and effects. With a solution that enables intimate physical connections through digital channels, both parties expect the experiences will set new standards in the sexual wellness market.

The user experience will be supported by products from Kiiroo, a maker of interactive sex toys currently using the FeelRobotics platform. FeelRobotics will make the platform and technology available for licensing via a subscription model to other device OEMs and third-party content developers.

“Feeling is everything. Immersion’s haptic technology stack provides the right toolset for us to enable high fidelity haptic experiences on our technology platform and content services,” said Toon Timmermans, CEO of FeelRobotics. “We’re excited to collaborate with Immersion to lead the market into a new era of connected, intimate digital experiences.”

“This agreement with FeelRobotics is an opportunity for Immersion to continue to drive the adoption of haptics and grow the company in a new market,” said Ramzi Haidamus, CEO of Immersion. “We’re working with an innovative leader in the sexual wellness market who understands the value and potential of using haptic technology in connected devices to bring people closer together.”

In addition to the technology collaboration, FeelRobotics may sublicense Immersion’s robust haptic technology patent portfolio to its customers in the sexual wellness market. The patent portfolio includes patents related to advanced control of haptic devices by online content and applications, audio to vibe functionality, and related haptic use cases.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company provides technology solutions for creating immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch. Immersion’s technology has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital devices, and provides haptics in mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

(IMMR – C)

About FeelRobotics

Amsterdam based FeelRobotics is an award-winning innovative high-tech software and hardware company. FeelRobotics connects IoT devices to a secure and scalable platform that powers two-way communication between products and services through the internet. The company mission is to improve people’s lives by enabling people to connect, interact and feel content from anywhere in the world.

Learn more at www.feelrobotics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Immersion Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

All statements, other than the statements of historical fact, are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the statement about the companies jointly introducing new advanced haptic experiences to the sexual wellness market, the statement that the joint solution will establish first-of-its-kind, two-way, haptic experiences, including interactivity interactive with content and internet-connected remotely controlled devices, the statement that the technology will enable a greater range of high fidelity and a wider variety of haptic motions and effects, the statement that the experiences will set new standards in the sexual wellness market, the statement about leading the market into a new era of connected, intimate digital experiences, and the statement about Immersion continuing to drive the adoption of haptics and growing in a new market.

Immersion’s actual results might differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with Immersion’s business, which include, but are not limited to: unanticipated difficulties and challenges encountered in product development efforts (including with respect to Immersion’s touch feedback technology) by Immersion and its licensees; unanticipated difficulties and challenges encountered in implementation efforts by Immersion’s licensees; unanticipated changes in the markets in which Immersion operates; adverse outcomes in any future intellectual property-related litigation and the costs related thereto; the effects of the current macroeconomic climate; delay in or failure to achieve adoption of or commercial demand for Immersion’s products or third party products incorporating Immersion’s technologies; and a delay in or failure to achieve the acceptance of touch feedback as a critical user experience. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of Immersion.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Immersion’s most current Form 10-K, and Form 10-Q, both of which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Immersion’s beliefs and predictions as of the date of this release. Immersion disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements as a result of financial, business, or any other developments occurring after the date of this release.

Immersion and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Immersion



Linda Quach



+1-408-350-8832



lquach@immersion.com

FeelRobotics



Ashton Egner



+31207371194



ashton@feelrobotics.com