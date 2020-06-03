Inseego Corp. to Participate at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$INSG #5G—Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer of 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that Dan Mondor, Inseego chairman and CEO, and Steve Smith, EVP and CFO, will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings at the Stifel 2020 Virutal Cross Sector Insight Conference. The meetings are by appointment only and will take place on Monday, June 8, 2020.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enable high-performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime” mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2020. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media contact:



Anette Gaven



Tel: +1 (619) 993-3058



Email: Anette.Gaven@inseego.com

Or



Investor Relations contact



Joo-Hun Kim, MKR Group



Tel: +1 (212) 868-6760



Email: joohunkim@mkrir.com