Insight Jumps 21 Spots on 2020 Fortune 500 List

Ranking bolstered by acquisition of PCM, Inc. and strong growth in services, cloud solutions, software and emerging technologies

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, announced today that it has moved up 21 spots in the 2020 Fortune 500 rankings to No. 409. This year marks Insight’s best ranking to date and its 12th year overall on the list; it comes as the organization deepens its expertise and offerings around the management of traditional devices, cloud solutions and services, and innovation through emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT).

As the complexity of technology increases and new trends continually emerge, Insight is focused on providing digital transformation solutions that simplify how clients define, architect, implement and manage their IT.

The company announced in April its Insight Connected Platform, a scalable IoT foundation that accelerates the creation of smart spaces within any environment. The application hub analyzes massive amounts of data from multiple sources into actionable insights to enhance how people interact with their environment. Its cloud-native, repeatable architecture accelerates time to value of new business solutions from years down to months, providing an adaptable template to address real-world needs, including detecting and preventing the spread of viruses in order to promote the safe and sensible return of people to work and interacting together in public again.

In August of last year, Insight completed its acquisition of PCM, Inc., a provider of IT products and services. The addition of PCM has expanded Insight’s footprint in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, allowing the company to further capitalize on its four solution areas where clients most often seek Insight’s help: driving digital transformation, modernizing and securing their data platforms, empowering their employees with tools that fuel productivity, and simplifying IT procurement and asset management.

“ In these unprecedented times, organizations are searching for intelligent ways to respond to changes they’re experiencing in the marketplace. How can they establish greater digital dexterity to address new demands?” said Ken Lamneck, CEO of Insight. “ We believe we’re well positioned to provide expertise in key areas of impact like supply chain efficiency, collaboration solutions, business continuity, security, remote professional services and managed service offerings. We’ve leaned into the opportunity to help organizations leverage leading technology in a strategic manner by providing access to the right resources to build and manage transformation initiatives from end to end – it’s great to see this year’s rankings reflect that commitment.”

Since last year’s rankings, Insight has been recognized for its excellence in Connected Workforce managed services in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Workplace Services, North America, and for Digital Innovation in The Forrester Wave™: Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers, Q2 2019.

The organization also earned 36 partner and industry awards in the past year, including being named a Microsoft Security 20/20 award winner for Azure Security Deployment Partner of the Year, Cisco Americas Partner of the Year and Intel IoT Solution Partner of the Year. The company also was named an NVIDIA Advanced Technology Partner to assist clients in implementing artificial intelligence and high-performance computing solutions, and a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider for maintaining real-world proficiency in assessing, migrating, building, deploying, optimizing and managing business solutions on Azure.

Fortune identifies the nation’s 500 largest companies based on a review of the prior year’s total revenue and factors such as profits after taxes, year-end assets and total stockholders’ equity.

A complete listing of the FORTUNE 500 is available at www.fortune.com/500. For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

