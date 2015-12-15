Inspur Information Ranked Among Top 3 x86 Server Vendors Worldwide

Global x86 Server Market Revenue Reached $82.6 Billion USD in 2020, Up 3.2% Year-on-Year

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDC–Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, today announced it was ranked among the top three x86 server vendors worldwide in the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker (Q4, 2020). According to the report, the total shipments of x86 servers in 2020 reached over 11.8 million units with the global revenue at $82.6 billion USD, up by 1.8% (YOY) and 3.2% (YOY) respectively. Inspur’s market share in terms of shipments is now 9.6%, up by 14.9% year-on-year.

The global pandemic has brought about the explosive growth of new application scenarios of IT such as online education, remote work, and intelligent manufacturing. Propelled by increasing competition, Internet companies and traditional industry users are now more willing to adopt new technologies such as cloud, AI, and big data and are speeding up their investment and deployment of IT infrastructure. This has greatly accelerated the growth of the global server market.

From a regional perspective, x86 server providers in the US market increased their revenue slightly, with a market share of 43.5% and a year-on-year increase rate of 1.2%. Chinese players welcomed a revenue increase of 17.8% (YOY) and a market share of 25.2%. Inspur ranked first among all the Chinese x86 server providers in terms of revenue, with a market share of 35.6% and a year-on-year growth of 33.3% in 2020.

“COVID-19 accelerated the application of digitalization, IoT, and artificial intelligence, which requires the computing power of servers to meet diversified needs,” said Peter Peng, CEO of Inspur Information. “We are now increasingly seeing the development path from general computing needs to heterogeneous computing and edge computing. The emerging, diversified, and niche application scenarios and the need for computing power derived from them have spurred the growth of Inspur’s server business.”

Having spearheaded the technology advancements in AI and edge computing with major data centers, Inspur offers full-stack capabilities and an agile business model called Joint Development Manufacturing (JDM) and therefore can customize scenario-specific solutions for customers faster.

According to the latest global AI server market data from IDC1, Inspur AI servers take up over 50% of the market share in China, with the strongest, and the most comprehensive array of AI computing products in the industry that covers use cases ranging from training and inference to edge computing and more. For edge computing, Inspur has created four series of edge product: edge micro center, edge server, portable AI server, and intelligent computing microserver to meet the diversified needs of computing power in different edge scenarios.

Now, Inspur is quickly expanding its global footprint and operations. Its business spans 120 countries and regions worldwide, with eight international R&D centers, six global production centers, and two global service centers. Global customers widely recognize the technology of Inspur’s server product and solution capabilities, and its market share in the United States, Germany, France, South Korea, and other overseas regions is steadily increasing.

