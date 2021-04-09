Internet of Things Community – (IoT Community) Announces Its IoT Slam® 2021 Conferences, Commencing April 9th and June 24th, 2021

IoT Day Slam 2021 commences April 9th, held in celebration of World IoT Day 2021, Online

IoT Slam Live 2021 commences June 24th, held in New Orleans, LA, USA, in partnership with IEEE World Forum on the Internet of Things

Brightest minds invited to present real-world customer successes and best practice use-cases to Enterprise CxOs and leading IoT authorities in New Orleans, and virtually via the cloud

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—The IoT Community® (Internet of Things Community®), the world’s largest community of corporate executives, IoT professionals and practitioners, and foremost IoT thought leadership association, today announced its schedule for the first half of 2021 of exclusive IoT Slam events commencing April 9th, in celebration of World IoT Day 2021, and the IoT Slam Live 2021, commencing June 24th held in partnership with the IEEE World Forum on the Internet of Things (June 20 – 24 2021), held at the Hilton Hotel, New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras Street, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

IoT Day Slam 2021: April 9th, 2021, Online

The IoT Day Slam 2021 online conference (fourteenth IoT Slam branded event) will be delivered in real-time via virtual broadcast; attendees can tune in live to the stream globally via the internet and interact with speakers and other attendees. All proceedings are recorded and made available on-demand via https://iotpractitioner.com.

IoT Slam Live 2021, June 24th, 2021, New Orleans, LA, USA and Online

The IoT Slam Live 2021 conference, marks the return of the in-person IoT Slam® series of events, commencing June 24th 2021, held in New Orleans, USA and broadcast online. The event is organized in partnership with the IEEE Internet of Things World Forum, June 20 – 24th pursuant to the announcement of its collaboration with IEEE. The partnership is an important step for both organizations, respective members and the industry as a whole.

Conference Themes & Topics for H1 2021:

Vertical focus: Healthcare, Retail, Automotive

Industrial IoT and Manufacturing

Edge (Connect, Compute, Controls)

Smart Cities, Buildings, and Society

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Communications and Connectivity

Computing and Information Processing

Security and Privacy and Trust

Diversity, fairness and inclusion

David Hill, Executive Director of the Internet of Things Community (IoT Community) said, “We are excited to announce our 2021 plans for the IoT Slam conference series. Our annual IoT Day Slam 2021 virtual event, April 9th in celebration of World IoT Day and the IoT Slam Live in New Orleans events, will provide a proven platform to share the best IoT thought leadership that enables IoT industry leaders to engage, demonstrating how their use of IoT, and tools such as 5G, AI and the Edge, are transforming business, culture and society. I invite all intelligent edge and IoT practitioners to join us and present their impactful solutions, use cases, experiences, and thought leadership at these marquee events.”

IoT Day Slam 2021 Call for Papers

To be considered as a speaker for the IoT Day Slam 2021 VIRTUAL conference, submit a proposal by March 1st 2021 at: https://iotslam.com/iot-day-slam-2021-call-for-papers/

IoT Slam Live 2021 Call for Papers

To be considered as a speaker for the IoT Slam Live 2021 IN-PERSON conference, submit a proposal by April 15th 2021 at: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-live-2021-paper-submission/

“We’re pleased to announce our next premiere IoT Community events – the fourteenth and fifteenth in the series of IoT Slam conferences,” said Dr. Tom Bradicich, Hewlett Packard Fellow, HPE, and Chair of the IoT Community Advisory Board. “As IT and OT converge, intelligent edges and IoT deployments are rapidly affording new business and as-a-Service delivery models. To this end, our IoT Day Slam 2021 virtual event will be replete with insightful approaches to advancing business outcomes. I invite all IoT and edge-to-cloud practitioners to join us and share their impactful solutions, use cases, experiences, and thought leadership. With IoT and edge technology deployments continuing to deliver improved business and societal results, it’s the right season to collaborate with the IEEE as co-host of our 2021 IoT Slam Live event. Representing over 100 years of engineering, technology, and science, the IEEE has a heritage of disseminating and influencing the best in technical innovation. This IEEE – IoT Community partnership is a potent combination, which better serves our respective members and advances the IoT and edge-to-cloud industries.”

Registration: Free Access to IoT Slam

Members of the IoT Community can get free access to the IoT Slam events by visiting:

https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-conference-registration/

About IoT Day Slam 2021

The IoT Day Slam 2021 is the Internet of Things Community’s fourteenth international conference, held in celebration of World IoT Day 2021, covering a horizontal industry perspective, across the entire spectrum of IoT. The IoT Slam 2021 takes place April 9th, 2021 virtually in the cloud. Details at: https://iotslam.com

About IoT Slam Live 2021

IoT Slam Live 2021 is the Internet of Things Community’s annual in-person IoT Slam® conference – its fifteenth international IoT Slam branded conference. IoT Slam Live 2021 takes place June 24th, 2021, co-hosted with the IEEE World Forum on the Internet of Things, held at Hilton New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras Street, New Orleans, Louisiana. For more information, visit https://iotslam.com

IoT Slam delivers the best in class IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory and Methodology – (SLAM)™ – IoT Slam®.

About IoT Community® – (Internet of Things Community®)

The IoT Community is the world’s largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 24,000+ members founded in 2015. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to contribute applying technology or overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about IoT Community, visit http://www.iotcommunity.net (please note the dot net domain), follow us on Twitter (@IoTCommunity / @IoTChannel).

