IP Infusion Joins Okinawa Open Laboratory to Help Promote Next-Generation Networking Technologies

IP Infusion to verify white box solutions through vendor field trials

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IP Infusion, a leading provider of intelligent network software for telecom and data communications services, announced today that it has joined Okinawa Open Laboratory (OOL) to help further the adoption of disaggregated networking. IP Infusion will be working with OOL to verify white box solutions through field trials with various vendors and follow market trends.

The Okinawa Open Laboratory partners with both industry and academia in research and development to promote the practical application and dissemination of next-generation information and communication platform technologies (ICT), including software-defined networking (SDN), network function virtualization (NFV) and cloud computing using open-source software (OSS).

“Our participation with OOL is significant since it will help more companies to take advantage of the benefits of disaggregated networking, such as faster deployments, lower costs and the opportunity to offer more services,” said Atsushi Ogata, CEO and president of IP Infusion. “IP Infusion has a deep understanding in the features and quality required for the industry to develop a standard disaggregated networking platform, which are present in our line of network operating system products.”

“We look forward to working with IP Infusion to field test their disaggregated NOS with our other industry vendors,” said Yukio Ito, chairman, Okinawa Open Laboratory. “Their 20 years of experience in the NOS industry will be of tremendous value to the OOL community.”

About Okinawa Open Laboratory (OOL)

OOL is a research and development institution engaged in activities across technology fields under the theme of “integration of SDN and cloud computing,” giving it a unique presence globally. OOL was established in May 2013 with the mission of helping to promote the practical application and dissemination of next-generation ICT technologies. Since then, it has been building testing environments using SDN and cloud devices (including white box solutions) while working on integration with NFV, various types of open source software (OSS), multi-clouds, big data, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), security, and other applications. At present, 57 groups and companies have joined OOL, including six board members—NTT Communications Corporation, NEC Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation, Fujitsu Limited and IIGA Co., Ltd. https://www.okinawaopenlabs.org/

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion, the leader in disaggregated networking solutions, delivers enterprise and carrier-grade software solutions allowing network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

IP Infusion, ZebOS, and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

