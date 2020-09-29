Iteris Awarded $4.7 Million Contract by Orange County Transportation Authority for Traffic Signal Synchronization

Three-year Initiative will Improve Traffic Flow and Safety Across Eight Southern California Cities

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #IoT—Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has executed the final contract and received the formal notice to proceed for a $4.7 million initiative with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) for a regional traffic signal synchronization project.

The three-year project includes signal coordination and timing improvements, with the aim of improving traffic flow, enhancing public safety and decreasing stops.

Under the project agreement, Iteris will provide services that will upgrade traffic signal electronics and communications equipment, and optimize signal timing along Katella Avenue, a major east-west corridor that comprises key signalized intersections spanning eight cities – Anaheim, Orange, Garden Grove, Villa Park, Cypress, Los Alamitos, Stanton and County of Orange – in Orange County, California. On January 7, 2020, Iteris announced that it had been awarded a $3.6 million contract to perform the same services across Orange County’s Main Street corridor.

Iteris’ Intersection-as-a-Service™ end-to-end solution offering, a component of the ClearMobility™ Platform, will deliver proactive monitoring of traffic signal operations at all project intersections. The primary goal of this project is to deploy new intelligent transportation system (ITS) equipment and communication infrastructure to support the management of the cities’ transportation network, implement optimized coordination timing plans to achieve optimal traffic flow, and improve safety for all road users, including vehicles, buses, bicycles and pedestrians.

“We are proud to support OCTA’s goal of improving the safety and mobility of road users by embarking on this traffic signal synchronization project,” said Scott Carlson, vice president and assistant general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “This initiative represents the continued expansion of Iteris’ traffic signal coordination services, as well as our Intersection-as-a-Service offering, across the west coast and will ultimately help to increase the value and effectiveness of the region’s existing transportation infrastructure, while also improving air quality and reducing fuel consumption.”

Iteris expects to commence the traffic signal coordination and ITS design project immediately.

The ClearMobility Platform is the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

