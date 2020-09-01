Iteris Selected by Florida Department of Transportation to Implement Smart Mobility and Safety Initiative

Iteris to Deploy Safety and Operational Improvement System at Key Intersections in the State of Florida

Iteris will implement a near-miss identification safety system at key intersections across three Florida counties

Groundbreaking program supports FDOT’s Driving Down Fatalities goals to proactively improve road safety by using smart mobility technologies to reduce crashes statewide

Deal marks expansion of Iteris’ safety-focused software-as-a-service offering

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #FDOT—Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has selected Iteris to deploy a near-miss identification system at key intersections in three Florida counties in support of FDOT’s Driving Down Fatalities traffic safety vision of a congestion and fatality-free transportation system across the state.





Under the terms of the two-year software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement, Iteris, in exclusive partnership with Advanced Mobility Analytics Group (AMAG), a world-leading digital platform provider for proactive road safety analytics and management, will implement the Iteris/AMAG near-miss system at key intersections in the City of Lakeland, Seminole County and the City of West Palm Beach.

Delivered as part of Iteris’ expanding safety-focused SaaS offering, a component of Iteris’ ClearMobility™ Platform, the Iteris/AMAG near-miss system will enable the state of Florida to proactively reduce crashes through both continuous and diagnostic safety evaluations. The Iteris/AMAG near-miss system will provide FDOT with critical insights for managing risk for vulnerable road users such as bicyclists and pedestrians, in addition to reducing vehicular conflicts. The solution will provide both spatial and temporal insights regarding crash risk, and will provide monitoring of both continuous risk to support operational decision making, and diagnostic risk to support safety planning and management functions.

Future enhancements to the near-miss system may also include a connected and automated vehicle-compatible traffic incident alert system, an object identification system and an adaptive traffic signal control for real-time safety optimization.

“By implementing this proactive safety and operational improvement system using innovative and emerging technologies, FDOT is demonstrating its strong commitment to improving the safety for motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians,” said Ramin Massoumi, senior vice president and general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “We look forward to leveraging our expertise in arterial and intersection operations, and AMAG’s advanced safety analytics, to deliver this groundbreaking solution, which allows for identification of intersections with high crash risk and assist in determining optimal countermeasures to avoid future crashes in the state of Florida.”

The ClearMobility Platform is the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “can,” and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the awarded contract and our ClearMobility platform. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to deliver our solutions and services in a timely and cost-effective basis; government funding and budgetary issues and delays; the impacts of general economic, political, and other conditions in the markets we address; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

