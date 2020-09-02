JBL® All-Star Fall Lineup Includes New True Wireless Headphones, Portable Speakers, PartyBox and Gaming Releases

Featuring items for everyone’s holiday wish list, JBL’s newest headphones and speakers blast legendary JBL Signature Sound in brand-new vibrant designs

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prepare for an epic fall as JBL’s product launches for the remainder of 2020 include new true wireless headphones and portable speakers that are sure to be top picks for holiday gifting.





Two new true wireless headphones will be available on October 25: the JBL CLUB PRO+ and JBL Endurance PEAK II. For true music enthusiasts, the CLUB PRO+ is the newest addition to the JBL CLUB Series and are the first truly wireless in-ear headphones in the line, built to elevate personal audio with JBL Pro Sound, advanced noise cancellation and smart assistant technology. For athletes, the in-ear JBL Endurance PEAK II delivers JBL Pure Bass sound, IPX7 waterproof design, 30-hour combined battery life and independent earbud connections. Pricing for the CLUB PRO+ will be $199.95, while the JBL Endurance PEAK II will be $99.95. For more information, please visit the HARMAN newsroom here for the CLUB PRO+ and here for Endurance PEAK II.

Three new portable speakers will also launch from October through December: the JBL Go 3, JBL Clip 4 and JBL Xtreme 3. Each comes with an upgraded, bold logo design and bold new colors to match the powerful audio. For music on-the-go, the pocket-sized JBL Go 3 and JBL Clip 4 speakers pack big sound and are available in IP67 waterproof and dustproof designs. The JBL Go 3 plays on for five hours on a single charge and comes with a new, integrated loop for convenient carrying. The JBL Clip 4 boasts an impressive 10 hours of playtime and big bass, with an integrated carabiner that can handle rugged outdoor adventures. On a much larger scale, the JBL Xtreme 3 waterproof and dustproof speaker is the newest generation of the popular JBL Xtreme Bluetooth line. The latest addition is built to deliver 15 hours of immersive stereo sound with four improved drivers and two pumping JBL Bass Radiators. The JBL Go 3 will be available in October 2020 for $39.95, while the JBL Xtreme 3 will be available in November for $349.95 and the JBL Clip 4 will be available in December for $69.95. For more information, please visit the HARMAN newsroom here.

JBL will also be adding two new models to its popular JBL PartyBox Series: the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go and PartyBox 310. Each model features rechargeable batteries and is designed for maximum portability with either a shoulder strap or smooth-glide wheels, and playing powerful JBL Pro Sound with a light show that syncs to your music. Both will be available on October 25, with the PartyBox On-The-Go priced at $299.95 and the PartyBox 310 at $499.95. For more information, please visit the HARMAN newsroom here.

Additionally, the JBL Quantum gaming headset line will be adding a brand new in-ear option for gamers looking for a more lightweight listening experience: the JBL Quantum 50. Built-in JBL QuantumSOUND Signature™ technology maximizes audio immersion and amplifies the slightest of details for a true competitive advantage. The ultra-soft silicone earbuds come with twist-lock technology, ensuring a superior comfort-secure fit during the longest of gaming sessions. The mic is also built closer to the mouth position for superior voice pickup and minimal noise, ideal for multi-player gameplay and even just taking calls. The JBL Quantum 50 will be available on September 4 in black and white for $29.95.

“JBL has always been dedicated to reinventing the way people experience and hear the world around them,” said Dave Rogers, President, Lifestyle Audio Division at HARMAN. “We are so proud to unveil this diverse mix of new products, which strengthen our reputation as the fastest-growing headphone brand in the world and the market leader in portable speakers.”

ABOUT JBL

JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life’s most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners’ experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. Used by some of the world’s greatest musicians and elite athletes in basketball, baseball and esports, JBL has unmatched professional credentials and over 70 years of delivering industry leading innovation. JBL is the authority in engineering superior sound.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

