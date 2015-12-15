Kevin A. Mayer Elected to Nexon’s Board of Directors

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, today announced Kevin A. Mayer has been elected as an external director to its board at its 19th annual general meeting of shareholders. Mr. Mayer’s nomination to the board was announced in November of 2020.

“Kevin is an outstanding addition to our board,” said Owen Mahoney, President and CEO of Nexon. “His experience and insights will be extremely valuable in helping expand our new and existing Virtual Worlds onto new platforms and into new markets.”

“Nexon’s unique ability to create and sustain Virtual Worlds puts the company on a path to become one of the world’s premier entertainment companies,” said Kevin Mayer. “Their research and investment in new technology will change the way games are created and played.”

Mr. Mayer is a distinguished executive in global entertainment, credited with the formation and management of successful companies in motion pictures, television, cable and streaming. As Chief Strategy Officer for the Walt Disney Company, Mr. Mayer led major acquisitions including Pixar, Marvel Entertainment, Lucasfilm and Fox. In 2018, he was named chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, a newly created division of the company where he was responsible for the highly successful launches of Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, the Star/Hotstar operations in India, international channels, studio operations, global ad sales and distribution. More recently, Mr. Mayer served as COO of ByteDance Ltd. and CEO of TikTok. In 2021, Mr. Mayer was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of DAZN Group, a leading global sports streaming platform.

About NEXON Co., Ltd. http://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 50 live games on multiple platforms including mobile and available in more than 190 countries. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter.

Contacts

Jeff Brown



NEXON Co., Ltd. Corporate PR



CorporatePR.Team@nexon.co.jp