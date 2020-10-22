Lindsay Corporation Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Irrigation and Infrastructure segments deliver fourth quarter revenue growth

Fourth quarter revenues grow to $128.4 million and EPS improves to $1.35

Margin improvement objective achieved with full year operating margin of 11.4 percent

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year, which ended on August 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Summary

Revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were $128.4 million, an increase of $26.5 million, or 26 percent, compared to revenues of $101.9 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Net earnings for the quarter were $14.7 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $1.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the prior year fourth quarter. Net earnings for the prior year fourth quarter adjusted to eliminate costs associated with the Foundation for Growth initiative and a valuation adjustment for indirect tax credits were $5.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted share.1

Revenues for the year ended August 31, 2020, were $474.7 million, an increase of $30.6 million, or 7 percent, compared to revenues of $444.1 million in the prior year. Net earnings for the year were $38.6 million, or $3.56 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $2.2 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the prior year. Net earnings for the prior year adjusted to eliminate costs associated with the Foundation for Growth initiative and a valuation adjustment for indirect tax credits were $15.6 million, or $1.45 per diluted share.1

“We were pleased to see fourth quarter revenue growth in both our Irrigation and Infrastructure segments, highlighted by the successful execution of our large Road Zipper® project with Highways England in the U.K.,” said Tim Hassinger, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am proud of the Lindsay team for achieving our 2020 operating margin goal, especially given the additional market challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic. We achieved another key objective related to culture, measured through an organizational health assessment conducted by a major consulting firm.”

Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Irrigation segment revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were $75.6 million, an increase of $6.1 million, or 9 percent, compared to $69.5 million in the prior year fourth quarter. North America irrigation revenues of $39.8 million decreased $1.8 million, or 4 percent, compared to the prior year. The decrease resulted primarily from lower engineering services revenue related to a project in the prior year that did not repeat. An increase in irrigation equipment unit volume and higher sales of replacement parts was offset by the impact of lower average selling prices. International irrigation revenues of $35.8 million increased $7.8 million, or 28 percent. The increase resulted primarily from higher sales volumes in Brazil, Australia and the Middle East which were partially offset by the unfavorable effects of foreign currency translation of approximately $3.4 million compared to the prior year.

Irrigation segment operating margin was 7.7 percent of sales in the fourth quarter, compared to 5.0 percent of sales (9.0 percent adjusted)1 in the prior year fourth quarter. Operating margin in the current year fourth quarter was negatively impacted by expense of approximately $1.6 million, related to an increase in the environmental remediation liability and severance costs.

Infrastructure segment revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were $52.8 million, an increase of $20.4 million, or 63 percent, compared to $32.4 million in the prior year. The increase resulted from higher Road Zipper System® sales compared to the prior year, including the large project with Highways England in the U.K.

Infrastructure segment operating margin was 38.0 percent of sales in the fourth quarter, compared to 28.8 percent of sales in the prior year fourth quarter. Operating margin improvement resulted primarily from increased sales in higher margin product lines and from improved cost and pricing performance.

The backlog of unfilled orders at August 31, 2020 was $58.7 million compared with $55.4 million at August 31, 2019. Included in these backlogs are amounts of $6.3 million and $10.0 million, respectively, that are not expected to be fulfilled within the subsequent twelve months.

Outlook

“The recent increase in agricultural commodity prices along with additional government support payments to farmers under the expanded Coronavirus Food Assistance Program have raised estimates for U.S. farm income,” said Mr. Hassinger. “This supports an improved outlook for North America irrigation equipment demand for the fall selling season. We expect growth in international irrigation led by continued momentum in Brazil and other markets as well as new agricultural development being driven by heightened food security concerns as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.”

Mr. Hassinger added, “Our infrastructure business achieved a record year in fiscal 2020, in large part due to our success in implementing the “shift left” strategy to expand our addressable market for Road Zipper® systems. We continue to be encouraged by the execution of this strategy, which has resulted in a higher quality sales funnel.”

Fourth Quarter Conference Call

1 Please see Reg G reconciliation of GAAP operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to adjusted figures at end of document.

About the Company

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world’s rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world’s roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

Concerning Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management’s current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations and planned financing of the Company and those statements preceded by, followed by or including the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “outlook,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended August 31, Years Ended August 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating revenues $ 128,405 $ 101,885 $ 474,692 $ 444,072 Cost of operating revenues 83,038 70,398 322,149 329,464 Gross profit 45,367 31,487 152,543 114,608 Operating expenses: Selling expense 9,343 6,886 31,444 30,820 General and administrative expense 14,921 17,152 52,947 63,737 Engineering and research expense 3,647 3,389 13,950 13,936 Total operating expenses 27,911 27,427 98,341 108,493 Operating income 17,456 4,060 54,202 6,115 Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,185 ) (1,215 ) (4,759 ) (4,767 ) Interest income 544 472 1,956 2,402 Other income (expense), net 1,641 (1,052 ) (2,556 ) (1,643 ) Total other income (expense) 1,000 (1,795 ) (5,359 ) (4,008 ) Earnings before income taxes 18,456 2,265 48,843 2,107 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,782 762 10,214 (65 ) Net earnings $ 14,674 $ 1,503 $ 38,629 $ 2,172 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.35 $ 0.14 $ 3.57 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 1.35 $ 0.14 $ 3.56 $ 0.20 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 10,835 10,786 10,823 10,781 Diluted 10,880 10,817 10,861 10,810 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 1.26 $ 1.24

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended (in thousands) August 31, 2020 August 31, 2019 August 31, 2020 August 31, 2019 Operating revenues: Irrigation: North America $ 39,757 $ 41,509 $ 218,954 $ 218,627 International 35,824 27,995 124,575 132,871 Irrigation total 75,581 69,504 343,529 351,498 Infrastructure 52,824 32,381 131,163 92,574 Total operating revenues $ 128,405 $ 101,885 $ 474,692 $ 444,072 Operating income: Irrigation $ 5,829 $ 3,463 $ 40,214 $ 29,804 Infrastructure 20,085 9,340 43,771 16,599 Corporate (8,458 ) (8,743 ) (29,783 ) (40,288 ) Total operating income $ 17,456 $ 4,060 $ 54,202 $ 6,115

The Company manages its business activities in two reportable segments as follows:

Irrigation – This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions.

Infrastructure – This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment.

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) August 31, 2020 August 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,403 $ 127,204 Marketable securities 19,511 — Receivables, net of allowance of $2,780 and $2,635, respectively 84,604 75,551 Inventories, net 104,792 92,287 Assets held-for-sale — 2,744 Other current assets 17,625 15,704 Total current assets 347,935 313,490 Property, plant, and equipment, net 79,581 68,968 Intangible assets, net 23,477 24,382 Goodwill 68,004 64,387 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,457 — Deferred income tax assets 9,935 11,758 Other noncurrent assets 14,137 17,329 Total assets $ 570,526 $ 500,314 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29,554 $ 29,434 Current portion of long-term debt 195 209 Other current liabilities 72,646 52,488 Total current liabilities 102,395 82,131 Pension benefits liabilities 6,374 6,029 Long-term debt 115,682 115,846 Operating lease liabilities 25,862 — Deferred income tax liabilities 889 872 Other noncurrent liabilities 20,806 27,227 Total liabilities 272,008 232,105 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 18,918 18,870 Capital in excess of stated value 77,686 71,684 Retained earnings 499,724 474,740 Less treasury stock – at cost (277,238 ) (277,238 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (20,572 ) (19,847 ) Total shareholders’ equity 298,518 268,209 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 570,526 $ 500,314

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Years Ended August 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 38,629 $ 2,172 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,396 14,018 Gain on sale of property and equipment (1,158 ) 26 Loss on sale of businesses — 301 Provision (benefit) for uncollectible accounts receivable 589 (496 ) Deferred income taxes 1,384 (5,686 ) Share-based compensation expense 5,616 4,195 Valuation adjustment for indirect tax credits — 2,795 Foreign currency transaction loss 1,102 709 Other, net 1,446 246 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (9,523 ) (7,969 ) Inventories (14,039 ) (16,187 ) Other current assets (6,612 ) 173 Accounts payable (691 ) 2,119 Other current liabilities 16,673 2,629 Other noncurrent assets and liabilities (6,778 ) 4,752 Net cash provided by operating activities 46,034 3,797 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (21,445 ) (23,211 ) Proceeds from sale of assets held-for-sale 3,955 — Purchases of marketable securities available-for-sale (28,041 ) — Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities available-for-sale 8,548 — Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedges 1,503 2,262 Payments for settlement of net investment hedges — (327 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (3,034 ) — Other investing activities, net — 57 Net cash used in investing activities (38,514 ) (21,219 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,545 177 Common stock withheld for payroll tax obligations (1,111 ) (1,124 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (227 ) (205 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (115 ) Dividends paid (13,645 ) (13,375 ) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period (13,438 ) (14,642 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 117 (1,519 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (5,801 ) (33,583 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 127,204 160,787 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 121,403 $ 127,204

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(Unaudited)

The non-GAAP tables below disclose (a) the impact on diluted earnings per share of (1) consulting fees, severance costs and loss from business divestitures, associated with the Company’s Foundation for Growth Initiative (“FFG costs”), and (2) a valuation adjustment for indirect tax credits in a foreign jurisdiction (“valuation adjustment”), (b) the impact on operating income of FFG costs and the valuation adjustment, and (c) the impact on segment operating income of FFG costs and the valuation adjustment. Management believes adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operating income are important indicators of the Company’s business performance because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or may be unrelated to, the Company’s underlying operating results, and provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in the business. Non-GAAP measures used by the Company may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported net earnings, diluted earnings per share and operating income. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing the Company’s operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the following reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, management believes provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s business.

Three months ended Twelve months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) August 31,



2019 Diluted earnings per



share August 31,



2019 Diluted earnings per



share Net earnings – reported GAAP measure $ 1,503 $ 0.14 $ 2,172 $ 0.20 FFG costs – pre-tax 1,947 0.18 15,113 1.40 Valuation adjustment – pre-tax 2,795 0.26 2,795 0.26 Total adjustments 4,742 0.44 17,908 1.66 Tax effect of adjustments* (428 ) (0.04 ) (4,454 ) (0.41 ) Net earnings – adjusted $ 5,817 $ 0.54 $ 15,626 $ 1.45 Average shares outstanding – diluted 10,816 10,810 * The tax effect of adjustments is calculated based on the income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction. Three months ended August 31, 2019 Operating income reconciliation Consolidated Irrigation Infrastructure Corporate Operating income – reported GAAP measure $ 4,060 $ 3,463 $ 9,340 $ (8,743 ) FFG costs 1,947 — — 1,947 Valuation adjustment 2,795 2,795 — — Adjusted operating income $ 8,802 $ 6,258 $ 9,340 $ (6,796 ) Operating revenues $ 101,885 $ 69,504 $ 32,381 $ — Operating income as a percent of operating revenues 4.0 % 5.0 % 28.8 % N/A Adjusted operating income as a percent of operating revenues 8.6 % 9.0 % 28.8 % N/A Twelve months ended August 31, 2019 Operating income reconciliation Consolidated Irrigation Infrastructure Corporate Operating income – reported GAAP measure $ 6,115 $ 29,804 $ 16,599 $ (40,288 ) FFG costs 15,113 676 188 14,249 Valuation adjustment 2,795 2,795 — — Adjusted operating income $ 24,023 $ 33,275 $ 16,787 $ (26,039 ) Operating revenues $ 444,072 $ 351,498 $ 92,574 $ — Operating income as a percent of operating revenues 1.4 % 8.5 % 17.9 % N/A Adjusted operating income as a percent of operating revenues 5.4 % 9.5 % 18.1 % N/A

