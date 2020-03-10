Littelfuse Expands High Voltage Products for Electric Vehicle (EV) and Related Applications

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control, and sensing, today announced the expansion of its DCN Series of high voltage direct current (DC) contactors. The new relay products enable design engineers to incorporate high voltage relay switching into a range of high current and high voltage applications.

The DCN Series of contactors deliver safe, reliable and efficient high voltage switching. Key design features include:

Magnetic arc blowout design that dissipates any arc between the contacts within a sealed, gas-filled arc chamber.

Coil economizer that greatly reduces coil power and heating with signal pulse width modulation (PWM).

Polarized and non-polarized contact design options that optimize performance depending on electrical system load polarity.

Target applications for the DCN Series of contactors include:

Electric Vehicles (EV)

Automotive Electric Vehicle / Hybrid Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Electric Forklifts

Battery Disconnect Units and Management Systems

Uninterruptable Power Supplies

Renewable Energy Storage

“ The DCN Series of high voltage DC contactors is an important addition to our product portfolio because it expands our relay offering to include high voltage switching solutions,” said Jeff Torres, Littelfuse Global Product Manager for Commercial Vehicles. “ This product capability further positions us for continued growth within electric vehicle and alternative energy applications.”

Availability

Requests for the DCN Series of DC contactors can be placed through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visit Littelfuse.com.

For More Information

Additional information about the DCN contactors is available on the Littelfuse website at https://www.littelfuse.com/products/dc-solenoids-and-relays/high-voltage-dc-contactor-relays.aspx. For technical questions, please contact Jeff Torres, Littelfuse Global Product Manager, Commercial Vehicle Products at jtorres3@littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener, and increasingly connected world — everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com

LFUS-P

Contacts

Horacio Padilla



Marketing Communications Manager



Automotive Business Unit – Commercial Vehicle Products



1-773-628-0748



hpadilla@littelfuse.com